biomodal and Element Biosciences Combine Duet Multiomic and High-Throughput Sequencing Capabilities to Advance Clinical Research

CAMBRIDGE, England & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--biomodal, an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company, today announced at the AGBT 2026 General Meeting that biomodal’s duet multiomic solutions are compatible with Element Biosciences AVITI24™ 5D multiomics and AVITI™ sequencing instruments. Validated at the University of Minnesota (UMN) Genomics Center, this integration delivers enhanced sensitivity for applications including cancer, aging, and neurodegenerative disease with the aim of accelerating clinical research.

The collaboration combines biomodal’s 5-base and 6-base sequencing solutions, duet +modC and duet evoC, with Element’s sequencing systems – extending complete methylation detection to Element platforms and enabling clinical researchers to turn next-generation sequencing (NGS) data into actionable insights within a single streamlined process. AVITI and AVITI24 users also gain access to biomodal’s software pipeline, expanding the analytical power of their sequencing workflows with Element’s sequencing systems to deliver a seamless, end-to-end workflow for NGS. biomodal will also explore compatibility with future Element systems.

Dr. Kenny Beckman, Director, UMN Genomics Center, said: “By combining biomodal’s duet multiomic solutions with the Element AVITI system, our clients gain insights into disease processes that are not accessible without a 6-base genome. We're excited to extend this capability to our researchers as they work to uncover a deeper mechanistic understanding of disease.”

Peter Fromen, CEO of biomodal, said: “We designed our technology to be platform agnostic to ensure researchers have access to the highest quality multiomic data. Through this partnership with Element, we are excited to deliver the novel benefits of biomodal’s duet multiomic solutions to better support life sciences customers worldwide.”

biomodal is focused on building technologies and analytics as research tools for life scientists and clinical developers, enabling them to capture the 6-base genome and provide insight into the complexity and dynamism of biological systems in health and disease. The company’s solutions, which are sequencer agnostic, work with existing infrastructure, integrating a pre-sequencing workflow with post-sequencing informatics to generate highly accurate genetic and epigenetic data from a single sample in a single run.

Element Biosciences AVITI24 5D Multiomic and AVITI next generation sequencing systems are designed to make high-performance genomics accessible to all. With its combination of accuracy, flexibility, and cost efficiency, Element empowers laboratories to scale with confidence and accelerate the researching driving precision medicine worldwide.

biomodal is an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company delivering products that bring the dynamism of our ever-changing biology into focus. Our duet multiomics solutions enable more epigenetic information from a single, low input DNA sample without complex, resource intensive bioinformatics or harsh chemical treatment. Our single-base-resolution, resolved sequencing approach unlocks the combinatorial power of genetic and epigenetic information in one workflow, elucidating greater biological insight within the fields of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and ageing.

Recognized for our world-class innovation in the “The Sunday Times 100 Tech 2026,” which showcases the fastest growing UK tech companies, you can learn more at biomodal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

