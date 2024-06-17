SUBSCRIBE
Element Biosciences

Pictured: Buildings in downtown San Diego near the water
Job Trends
Top 5 Companies Hiring in San Diego
Looking for a biopharma job in San Diego? Check out these top five companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
April 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images
Business
Astellas Makes Big Commitment to Gene Therapy with New NC Facility
The new space will enable Astellas to establish a global supply chain of gene therapies as well as widen the scope of the therapeutic products it creates.
June 8, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Courtesy of Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Job Trends
Bigger and Better: Merck, MBI, Element Add New Jobs and Facilities
Pharma giant Merck announced it is expanding in both area and headcount with a new Cambridge, MA office. The company’s plan is to add 160,000 square feet and 100 new employees.
May 27, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
FDA
ICYMI: Promising Study Results, Funding and More
Life sciences news sometimes flies under the radar. So here’s a look at a few stories you may have missed.
June 30, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Element Biosciences Raises Over $277 Million to Develop and Commercialize Differentiated Products and Continue Rapid Growth
July 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Element Biosciences Announces Record Sequencer Installation Growth Ahead of Participation in Investor Conferences
May 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Beach
Element Biosciences Announces Availability of AVITI24, the First Benchtop Sequencer Capable of Direct Cell Profiling
April 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Element Biosciences Announces Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Support
March 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Volta Labs and Element Biosciences Announce Collaboration to Enable Walk-Away Sample Prep and Sequencing on the AVITI™ System
February 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Twist Bioscience and Element Biosciences Collaborate on Exome Sequencing Solutions for AVITI System
February 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Biotech Beach
Element Biosciences and DNAnexus® Announce Collaboration to Advance Multi-Omics Analysis
February 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Integrated DNA Technologies and Element Biosciences Accelerate Next Generation Sequencing Workflows for Element’s AVITI™ System
February 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Element to Present Data on New Products and Multi-Omics Capabilities at AGBT
February 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Element Announces Expanded Customer Base, New Products, and Unprecedented Capabilities on a Benchtop Sequencer
January 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
