BioCina Announces Appointment of Dr. Thomas Broudy as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia and ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCina, a leading pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that Dr. Thomas Broudy has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's growth of its biologic drug substance and sterile drug product development and manufacturing services.

"I am honored to lead BioCina and continue advancing our mission to deliver world-class CDMO services."

Dr. Broudy brings over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and CDMO industries, spanning operations, business development, and strategic leadership. Prior to his appointment, Dr. Broudy served as Chairman of BioCina's Board of Directors and Operating Partner of Bridgewest Group's life sciences portfolio.

"BioCina is entering an exciting new chapter," said Dr. Masood Tayebi, Co-Founder and CEO of Bridgewest Group. "Tommy's deep understanding of our business, his global industry experience, and his proven track record of leadership make him the right person to guide BioCina's continued growth and innovation. The Board has full confidence in his ability to build on the strong foundation we have established and lead the company into its next phase."

Dr. Broudy added, "I am honored to lead BioCina and continue advancing our mission to deliver world-class CDMO services. BioCina's talented team, scientific excellence, and client-centric focus position us to grow as a trusted global CDMO partner. I look forward to working closely with our employees, clients, and stakeholders as we pursue this next phase of growth."

Dr. Broudy's background spans the full drug development value chain, including executive roles at both innovative biotech and outsourced service providers. He has been with Bridgewest Group and Bridgewest Group portfolio companies over the past 15 years. Most recently as BioCina's Chairman of the Board, he has been involved in shaping BioCina's vision and provided operational leadership to the drug substance and drug product businesses. He was Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Marketing at BioDuro-Sundia, a Bridgewest Group portfolio company, leading the go-to-market strategy for the 2,500-person integrated CRDMO. Under the Bridgewest Group umbrella, he previously co-founded and served as CSO of Molecular Response, a specialized contract research organization, which culminated in a strategic acquisition by Crown Bioscience where he continued as General Manager contributing to a successful IPO on Taipei Exchange. He previously served as CEO of January Therapeutics, a biotech focused on novel nanoparticle formulations. Earlier in his career, he held commercial roles at AltheaDx and Affymetrix, leading genomics and diagnostics companies.

Dr. Broudy has a technical background as well, having held postdoctoral appointments at Rockefeller University and Stanford University studying host/microbial genomics. He earned his PhD at Rockefeller in the Laboratory of Bacterial Pathogenesis and Immunology.

BioCina recently announced the merger of its Adelaide-based drug substance facility, focused on microbial protein, plasmid, and mRNA/LNP production, and its Perth-based large scale commercial sterile drug product facility, with filling lines for ampoules, vials, cartridges and prefilled syringes. The merger provides customers a one-stop shop for drug substance and drug product—clinical to commercial.

About BioCina



BioCina is a global end-to-end biologics and small molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), offering the highest-quality, cost-effective clinical and commercial Drug Substance and sterile Drug Product manufacture.

BioCina's services span development and clinical and commercial manufacturing for microbial, pDNA, mRNA and LNP-based products, and sterile filling of small and large molecule products in multiple formats.

For more information, visit www.biocina.com

About Bridgewest Group



Bridgewest Group is an innovative and privately held global investment firm with over $3B in private capital. Founded in 1999, the global firm has earned a long-standing reputation for creating and scaling transformational businesses to achieve outsized success. Bridgewest Group leverages its expertise and global eco-community in key sectors where it can have the greatest impact including Life Sciences, Software, Semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence/Deep Tech. Customized financial investment services and diverse real estate holdings augment equity assets and support portfolio companies as they grow. Bridgewest Group is based in the US, with investments primarily in the US, Europe, China, Australasia and India.

Media Contact:



BioCina



Email: media@biocina.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocina-announces-appointment-of-dr-thomas-broudy-as-chief-executive-officer-302596248.html

SOURCE BioCina