Artis BioSolutions Announces Agreement to Acquire Syngoi Technologies to Deliver Next Generation Solutions for Synthetic DNA Technology

SAN DIEGO & BOSTON & BILBAO, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artis BioSolutions (“Artis”), a San Diego-based advanced-therapies development and manufacturing company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Syngoi Technologies (“Syngoi”), a Spanish biotechnology company pioneering novel enzymatic approaches for manufacturing synthetic DNA technologies.

The acquisition will advance Artis’ strategy of building a differentiated platform to accelerate gene-to-drug discovery across a range of therapeutic modalities by adding fast and cost-effective enzymatic-based synthetic DNA manufacturing capabilities.

Following closing, Artis will establish a U.S. operating presence for Syngoi’s technology through its wholly-owned entity, Landmark Bio, positioning Artis as one of the first platforms to combine GMP synthetic DNA manufacturing with integrated advanced-therapy capabilities in the United States. Together, Artis, Landmark Bio, and Syngoi will expand the scope of solutions available to advanced-therapy developers in the U.S., Europe, and globally, enabling greater flexibility in how critical inputs and manufacturing pathways are brought together.

Syngoi’s European GMP-ready facilities in Bilbao will become a central component of Artis’ global footprint. Artis will also continue to invest in Syngoi’s operations and team in Bizkaia (Basque Country, Spain). The Bizkaia site will serve as a key reference center underpinning Artis’s differentiated global vision in Advanced Therapies.

“This acquisition enables customers to reduce fragmentation and inefficiency in gene-to-drug development by introducing innovative synthetic DNA manufacturing solutions,” said Brian Neel, Co-Founder & CEO, Artis BioSolutions. “By combining Syngoi Technologies and Landmark Bio, we expand our ability to support advanced-therapy programs from early development through clinical manufacturing, while continuing to invest in the teams and regions driving innovation.”

“Joining Artis marks an important next chapter for Syngoi,” said José Vicente Pons Andreu, Chief Executive Officer, Syngoi. “Artis shares our long-term vision, and together with Landmark Bio, this partnership significantly enhances our ability to deliver differentiated synthetic DNA solutions at a global scale. It strengthens our value proposition for customers and partners seeking reliable, high-quality platforms for advanced therapies.”

“Since Syngoi’s inception, our scientific focus has been on developing a highly differentiated synthetic DNA platform designed to meet the most demanding requirements of advanced therapies,” said Julen Oyarzabal, Co-founder & Chief Scientific Officer, Syngoi.

“Artis continues to execute on its strategy to build differentiated capabilities across advanced therapies development and manufacturing,” said Andrew Adams, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Oak HC/FT. “We believe the addition of Syngoi meaningfully strengthens the platform for the global customer base and expands the solutions available to customers.”

“Founded by our team, Syngoi has been supported through its growth to build a unique and differentiated synthetic DNA platform,” said Damia Tormo, Managing Partner, Columbus Venture Partners. “Artis represents a strong strategic home for the business, and this combination positions the technology and team for long-term growth and impact.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Artis BioSolutions

Artis BioSolutions is a San Diego-based platform company focused on building and scaling differentiated capabilities to support the development and manufacturing of advanced therapies. Through a growing global footprint, including Landmark Bio in Boston, Artis partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to provide integrated solutions across the lifecycle of advanced therapeutic programs.

About Landmark Bio

Landmark Bio, LLC is dedicated to translating cutting-edge research into life-changing therapies. Headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, the company was founded by leading academic institutions, research hospitals, and industry partners to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of advanced therapies. Driven by the compelling science and transformative potential of genetic medicine, Landmark Bio offers deep drug development expertise and integrated end-to-end solutions to support its partners. The company also serves as a collaborative platform to advance next-generation manufacturing technologies for novel modalities. Now as part of Artis BioSolutions, Landmark Bio continues its mission to bring next-generation therapies to patients. Learn more at landmarkbio.com.

About Syngoi Technologies

Syngoi Technologies is a biotechnology company based in Bilbao, Spain, focused on innovative synthetic DNA technologies for use in advanced therapies. The company has developed a differentiated platform designed to improve how DNA inputs are produced and supplied, supporting emerging therapeutic modalities and next-generation manufacturing approaches.

