NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) today announced the thirteen recipients of its 2026 research grants, continuing its longstanding commitment to advancing innovative research in skin cancer and dermatologic diseases. These hard-working researchers join a list of over 300 exceptional researchers with the vision, drive and dedication to find new and innovative new ways to prevent, detect and treat skin disease.
This year marks an important expansion of ASA's research grant program, with new awards supporting research in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), systemic mastocytosis, and the dermatologic applications of anti-obesity medications. These new areas of research reflect ASA's continued commitment to addressing emerging scientific opportunities and advancing understanding and treatment across a broad spectrum of skin diseases.
A major highlight of the 2026 grant cycle is the generous $300,000 contribution from Sun Pharma, supporting three Investigative Scientist Awards. This significant investment underscores the importance of collaboration between ASA and its corporate supporters in fostering scientific innovation and accelerating progress in dermatologic research. Benjamin Nanes, MD, PhD, of the UT Southwestern Medical Center, Scott Stratman, MD, MPH, CWSP, FAAD, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Carl Gustaf Marten Winge, MD, PhD, of Stanford University were awarded the Sun Pharma Investigative Scientist Award.
Four additional Investigative Scientist Awards were presented including: Nicholas Theodosakis, MD, PhD, of Massachusetts General Hospital was awarded the Calder Investigative Award in Vitiligo, Nicholas Heitman, MD, PhD, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai was awarded the Blueprint Medicines Investigative Scientist Award in Systemic Mastocytosis, Nathan Archer, PhD, of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine was awarded the Sanofi Investigative Scientist Award in Atopic Dermatitis and Andrew Sawaya, DOC, MS, of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine was awarded the Sanofi Investigative Scientist Award in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.
ASA also awarded the Research Scholar Award in Anti-Obesity Drugs for Dermatology to Helen He, MD of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
In addition, four research grants and one medical student grant made possible through the generosity of individuals, foundations, and corporations, were also announced.
For nearly four decades, in advancement of its vital mission to serve the more than 100 million Americans afflicted with skin disorders, ASA and its affiliates have funded over $50 million in grants to enhance treatments and continue working towards cures for melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases.
"Scientific discovery is essential to improving the lives of those affected by skin diseases. By investing in promising researchers and expanding our support into new areas of dermatologic research, ASA continues to advance its mission of driving innovation, improving patient outcomes, and bringing hope to patients and families," said ASA Chairman Howard P. Milstein.
ASA's grant program is run by its Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), comprised of leading scientists and physicians who volunteer their time to administer the annual grant process. Through their leadership, ASA's grant program has supported the work of over 300 investigators, ranging from talented researchers in the early phases of their careers to recognized leaders in the field of dermatology.
"The exceptional quality and diversity of this year's research proposals reflect the tremendous innovation taking place across the field of dermatology. We are proud to support these talented investigators as they pursue new scientific insights and explore innovative approaches to preventing and treating skin diseases," said ASA President and MAC Co-Chair, Dr. James Krueger.
ASA provides significant research awards to established investigators and medical students studying skin cancer and skin diseases. Through these grants, ASA has promoted the early careers of many gifted young investigators and has had a profound impact both on dermatology research and clinical care of dermatologic disease. In particular, ASA-funded researchers have had a broad impact on melanoma research, improving our understanding of its diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. With an exclusive focus on skin disease research, ASA has helped open new frontiers in skin science, producing results that can change how we understand and treat skin disease.
The following are the recipients of the 2026 Investigative Scientist Award, Research Scholar Awards, Research Grants, and Medical Student Grants:
ASA Sun Pharma Investigative Scientist Award
Benjamin Nanes, MD, PhD
UT Southwestern Medical Center
Project Title: Spatial regulation of keratinocyte signaling and transcription during wound healing
ASA Sun Pharma Investigative Scientist Award
Scott Stratman, MD, MPH, CWSP, FAAD
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Project Title: Characterizing Inflammatory Bowel Disease–Associated Pyoderma Gangrenosum: Identifying Biomarkers and Key Pathophysiologic Drivers of Disease
ASA Sun Pharma Investigative Scientist Award
Carl Gustaf Marten Winge, MD, PhD
Stanford University
Project Title: Oncogene-induced neddylation dependence in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
ASA Calder Research Scholar Award Vitiligo/Pigment Cell Disorders
Nicholas Theodosakis, MD, PhD
Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Dermatology
Project Title: Targeting melanosomal proteinopathy in melanophage formation and chronic dermal hyperpigmentation
ASA Blueprint Medicines Investigative Scientist Award in Systemic Mastocytosis
Nicholas Heitman, MD, PhD
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Project Title: Generation of a spatially resolved single-cell atlas of the cutaneous mast cell niche in mastocytosis
ASA Sanofi Investigative Scientist Award in Atopic Dermatitis
Nathan Archer, PhD
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Project Title: Restoring the Lipid Barrier to Overcome Staphylococcus aureus Colonization in Atopic Dermatitis
ASA Sanofi Investigative Scientist Award in Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Andrew Sawaya, DOC, MS
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Project Title: The HS Memory-ome: Targeting Epigenetic Priming to Prevent Disease Recurrence
ASA Research Scholar Award in Anti-Obesity Drugs for Dermatology
Helen He, MD
Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Project Title: Comprehensive tape-strip and blood profiling of patients treated with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for obesity
ASA Johnson & Johnson Research Grant in Psoriasis
Lingchen Fu, PhD
Arizona State University
Project Title: Epidermal SerpinB3 Drives Dermal Immune Activation Through CXCL13 in Psoriasis
ASA Johnson & Johnson Research Grant in Psoriasis
Nabiha Yusuf, PhD, MSPH
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Project Title: Role of lambda 5 in development of psoriasiform dermatitis
ASA Mulvaney Family Foundation Research Grant in Vitiligo
Anna Chrisina (Cristy) Garza-Mayers, MD, PhD
Seattle Children's Hospital
Project Title: Treatment Underutilization in Pediatric Vitiligo: A mixed-methods study
ASA CeraVe Research Grant in Melanoma and Skin Cancer
Jesse Veenstra, MD, PhD, MS
Henry Ford Health System
Project Title: ANGPTL4 as a Regulator of Keratinocyte State and Stromal Signaling in Early cSCC
ASA Mulvaney Family Foundation Medical Student Grant in Vitiligo
Irene Quan
Northwestern University
Project Title: Clinical Fidelity and Representational Bias of Generative Artificial Intelligence in Vitiligo Across Patient Populations
ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION
A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-skin-association-announces-2026-research-grants-for-skin-cancer-and-diseases-302947425.html
SOURCE American Skin Association