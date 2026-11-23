NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) today announced the thirteen recipients of its 2026 research grants, continuing its longstanding commitment to advancing innovative research in skin cancer and dermatologic diseases. These hard-working researchers join a list of over 300 exceptional researchers with the vision, drive and dedication to find new and innovative new ways to prevent, detect and treat skin disease.

This year marks an important expansion of ASA's research grant program, with new awards supporting research in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), systemic mastocytosis, and the dermatologic applications of anti-obesity medications. These new areas of research reflect ASA's continued commitment to addressing emerging scientific opportunities and advancing understanding and treatment across a broad spectrum of skin diseases.

A major highlight of the 2026 grant cycle is the generous $300,000 contribution from Sun Pharma, supporting three Investigative Scientist Awards. This significant investment underscores the importance of collaboration between ASA and its corporate supporters in fostering scientific innovation and accelerating progress in dermatologic research. Benjamin Nanes, MD, PhD, of the UT Southwestern Medical Center, Scott Stratman, MD, MPH, CWSP, FAAD, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Carl Gustaf Marten Winge, MD, PhD, of Stanford University were awarded the Sun Pharma Investigative Scientist Award.

Four additional Investigative Scientist Awards were presented including: Nicholas Theodosakis, MD, PhD, of Massachusetts General Hospital was awarded the Calder Investigative Award in Vitiligo, Nicholas Heitman, MD, PhD, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai was awarded the Blueprint Medicines Investigative Scientist Award in Systemic Mastocytosis, Nathan Archer, PhD, of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine was awarded the Sanofi Investigative Scientist Award in Atopic Dermatitis and Andrew Sawaya, DOC, MS, of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine was awarded the Sanofi Investigative Scientist Award in Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

ASA also awarded the Research Scholar Award in Anti-Obesity Drugs for Dermatology to Helen He, MD of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

In addition, four research grants and one medical student grant made possible through the generosity of individuals, foundations, and corporations, were also announced.

For nearly four decades, in advancement of its vital mission to serve the more than 100 million Americans afflicted with skin disorders, ASA and its affiliates have funded over $50 million in grants to enhance treatments and continue working towards cures for melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases.

"Scientific discovery is essential to improving the lives of those affected by skin diseases. By investing in promising researchers and expanding our support into new areas of dermatologic research, ASA continues to advance its mission of driving innovation, improving patient outcomes, and bringing hope to patients and families," said ASA Chairman Howard P. Milstein.

ASA's grant program is run by its Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), comprised of leading scientists and physicians who volunteer their time to administer the annual grant process. Through their leadership, ASA's grant program has supported the work of over 300 investigators, ranging from talented researchers in the early phases of their careers to recognized leaders in the field of dermatology.

"The exceptional quality and diversity of this year's research proposals reflect the tremendous innovation taking place across the field of dermatology. We are proud to support these talented investigators as they pursue new scientific insights and explore innovative approaches to preventing and treating skin diseases," said ASA President and MAC Co-Chair, Dr. James Krueger.

ASA provides significant research awards to established investigators and medical students studying skin cancer and skin diseases. Through these grants, ASA has promoted the early careers of many gifted young investigators and has had a profound impact both on dermatology research and clinical care of dermatologic disease. In particular, ASA-funded researchers have had a broad impact on melanoma research, improving our understanding of its diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. With an exclusive focus on skin disease research, ASA has helped open new frontiers in skin science, producing results that can change how we understand and treat skin disease.

The following are the recipients of the 2026 Investigative Scientist Award, Research Scholar Awards, Research Grants, and Medical Student Grants:

ASA Sun Pharma Investigative Scientist Award

Benjamin Nanes, MD, PhD

UT Southwestern Medical Center



Project Title : Spatial regulation of keratinocyte signaling and transcription during wound healing

ASA Sun Pharma Investigative Scientist Award

Scott Stratman, MD, MPH, CWSP, FAAD

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



Project Title : Characterizing Inflammatory Bowel Disease–Associated Pyoderma Gangrenosum: Identifying Biomarkers and Key Pathophysiologic Drivers of Disease

ASA Sun Pharma Investigative Scientist Award

Carl Gustaf Marten Winge, MD, PhD

Stanford University



Project Title : Oncogene-induced neddylation dependence in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

ASA Calder Research Scholar Award Vitiligo/Pigment Cell Disorders

Nicholas Theodosakis, MD, PhD

Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Dermatology



Project Title : Targeting melanosomal proteinopathy in melanophage formation and chronic dermal hyperpigmentation

ASA Blueprint Medicines Investigative Scientist Award in Systemic Mastocytosis

Nicholas Heitman, MD, PhD

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



Project Title : Generation of a spatially resolved single-cell atlas of the cutaneous mast cell niche in mastocytosis

ASA Sanofi Investigative Scientist Award in Atopic Dermatitis

Nathan Archer, PhD

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine



Project Title : Restoring the Lipid Barrier to Overcome Staphylococcus aureus Colonization in Atopic Dermatitis

ASA Sanofi Investigative Scientist Award in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Andrew Sawaya, DOC, MS

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine



Project Title : The HS Memory-ome: Targeting Epigenetic Priming to Prevent Disease Recurrence

ASA Research Scholar Award in Anti-Obesity Drugs for Dermatology

Helen He, MD

Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai



Project Title : Comprehensive tape-strip and blood profiling of patients treated with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for obesity

ASA Johnson & Johnson Research Grant in Psoriasis

Lingchen Fu, PhD

Arizona State University



Project Title : Epidermal SerpinB3 Drives Dermal Immune Activation Through CXCL13 in Psoriasis

ASA Johnson & Johnson Research Grant in Psoriasis

Nabiha Yusuf, PhD, MSPH

University of Alabama at Birmingham



Project Title: Role of lambda 5 in development of psoriasiform dermatitis

ASA Mulvaney Family Foundation Research Grant in Vitiligo

Anna Chrisina (Cristy) Garza-Mayers, MD, PhD

Seattle Children's Hospital



Project Title: Treatment Underutilization in Pediatric Vitiligo: A mixed-methods study

ASA CeraVe Research Grant in Melanoma and Skin Cancer

Jesse Veenstra, MD, PhD, MS

Henry Ford Health System



Project Title: ANGPTL4 as a Regulator of Keratinocyte State and Stromal Signaling in Early cSCC

ASA Mulvaney Family Foundation Medical Student Grant in Vitiligo

Irene Quan

Northwestern University



Project Title: Clinical Fidelity and Representational Bias of Generative Artificial Intelligence in Vitiligo Across Patient Populations

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

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SOURCE American Skin Association