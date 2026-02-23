Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from two presentations at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI), being held February 22 – 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The pevifoscorvir sodium presentation highlights the Phase 1 monotherapy study of pevifoscorvir sodium, a potent CAM-E under development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Additionally, the ALG-097558 presentation showcases data from participants with hepatic and renal impairment. The ALG-097558 project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), under Contract No. 75N93023C00052.

“We are pleased to continue showcasing the best/first-in-class pevifoscorvir sodium data from the Phase 1 study in participants with chronic HBV infection,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chairman, President, and CEO of Aligos Therapeutics. “Additionally, we continue to move our COVID program forward with grants from government agencies and are pleased to show some of this important clinical work at CROI this year.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Pevifoscorvir sodium: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E under investigation for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Poster #: 588

Title: High Viral Suppression in Chronic HBV Infection Subjects with Pevifoscorvir Sodium Monotherapy

Presenter: Stanley Wang, MD

Date/Time: February 23, 2026, 2:30pm – 4:00pm MST

Session: Beyond the C: Hepatitis D, B, and E

ALG-097558: Potential best-in-class ritonavir-free small molecule pan-coronavirus protease inhibitor

Poster #: 737

Title: Pharmacokinetics of ALG-097558, a Pan-Coronavirus 3CL-Pro Inhibitor, in Renal and Hepatic Impairment

Presenter: Megan Fitzgerald, PhD

Date/Time: February 25, 2026, 2:30pm – 4:00pm MST

Session: SARS-CoV-2 Therapy, Consequences, and Outcomes

The presentations can be found on the Posters & Presentations section of the Aligos website (www.aligos.com) after the live event.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos’ financial results and performance as well as research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2025 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



