National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Business
Underrepresented and Unsung, Disabled People Strive for Inclusion in Biopharma
Despite being the largest minority group in the United States, the contributions of disabled people are remarkedly underreported in the life sciences industry.
August 28, 2022
7 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Policy
NIH Study Debunks Long-Held Symptomatic Herpes-Alzheimer’s Connection
NIH researchers found that symptomatic herpes viruses were associated with neurological symptoms, but there was no evidence that herpes viruses are linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
August 25, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Moderna mRNA Portfolio on Track to Hit 2025 Goal with Nipah Virus Trial Launch
Moderna has dosed its first participant in a Phase I clinical trial of mRNA-1215, a vaccine designed to fight the Nipah virus (NiV), a virus contracted in humans through animals.
July 12, 2022
2 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Rational’s Experimental Herpes Vaccine Shows Preclinical Promise
Rational Vaccines said findings from a pilot study showed that RVX201 led to a reduction in recurrent genital lesions when compared to gD2-alum/MPL vaccine in animal studies.
July 8, 2022
2 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
J&J and BMS Drugs Reduce COVID-19 Deaths in Moderate-to-Severe Population
Bristol Myers Squibb’s Orencia and Johnson & Johnson’s Remicade improved survival rates for people hospitalized with COVID-19 according to a new report by the National Institutes of Health.
June 2, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Policy
Moderna and Pfizer: Lawsuits and Charitable Giving on the Agenda
Monday, Moderna told a Delaware federal court that it was immune from patent-infringement charges over the COVID-19 vaccine because it supplied the vaccine for a U.S. government effort.
May 25, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy Tackles COVID-19, Potency Assays and Access at ISCT
With regulatory approvals beginning to break through, attendees at ISCT’s annual meeting set out along the translational pathway. Organizers shared their findings with BioSpace.
May 11, 2022
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Policy
Moderna Urges Court to Dismiss Ongoing Vaccine Patent Issues
Moderna is still fending off patent challenges over the lipid nanoparticle delivery system used in its COVID-19 vaccine.
May 9, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Business
A Look at where Biopharma Bucks are Going in 2022
Although treating patients is the top priority of the biopharma industry, there’s no doubt that money is the driver. This is a broad look at the current state of biopharma bucks.
April 22, 2022
4 min read
Mark Terry
Press Releases
Cortechs.ai Receives a New NIH Grant for ARIA Detection in Alzheimer’s Disease
July 31, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Genexys BioMed Awarded $320K SBIR Grant to Advance Novel Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy
July 30, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Immunotherapy approach shows potential in some people with metastatic solid tumors
July 15, 2024
4 min read
BioCapital
NIH scientists develop AI tool to predict how cancer patients will respond to immunotherapy
June 3, 2024
4 min read
Pharm Country
ChromaTan Receives a $2M Phase IIB NIH Grant to Develop a Fully Integrated Continuous Purification of AAV via BioRMB™ – a Column-Free Steady-State Continuous Elution Purification Platform.
May 30, 2024
2 min read
Business
Qurient Therapeutics Enters CRADA with the National Cancer Institute to Collaborate on a Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Q901 in Combination with TROP2-ADC
May 21, 2024
2 min read
SeaStar Medical Announces $3.6 Million NIH Grant Award to Study the Selective Cytopheretic Device in Adult Patients with Severe Chronic Heart Failure
April 30, 2024
8 min read
Business
ATCC Announces Award from the National Cancer Institute to Provide Biospecimen Processing Services and Assays for Cancer Research
March 19, 2024
3 min read
Pharm Country
Feinstein Institutes Gets $3.1M NIH Grant to Further Understanding and Treatment of Psychiatric Illnesses Like ADHD, Schizophrenia, Autism
February 20, 2024
3 min read
BioCapital
Maxim Biomedical, Inc. Secures Second NIH RADx Tech High Performance Award for Continued Development of At-Home FiarFly™ Reader and COVID-19 & Flu A/B Rapid Test
February 1, 2024
2 min read
