What Do AI and Hammers Have in Common?

September 18, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis and Colin Zick, partner at Foley Hoag LLP, spend time discussing some of the points brought up in the Bioprocessing Summit last month. They explore the connections between hammers, AI, The Planet of the Apes and monoliths.

In this episode, Lori Ellis and Colin Zick spend a little time further discussing some of the points brought up in the Bioprocessing Summit last month. AI is a tool, a powerful one but a tool. Understanding this, they explore the connections between hammers, AI, The Planet of the Apes and monoliths.

In the end, it is all about compliance.

Host
⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest
Colin Zick, Partner, Foley Hoag LLP

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
