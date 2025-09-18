What Do AI and Hammers Have in Common?

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

In this episode, Lori Ellis and Colin Zick spend a little time further discussing some of the points brought up in the Bioprocessing Summit last month. AI is a tool, a powerful one but a tool. Understanding this, they explore the connections between hammers, AI, The Planet of the Apes and monoliths.

In the end, it is all about compliance.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

Colin Zick, Partner, Foley Hoag LLP

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.