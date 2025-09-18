What Do AI and Hammers Have in Common?

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis and Colin Zick, partner at Foley Hoag LLP, spend time discussing some of the points brought up in the Bioprocessing Summit last month. They explore the connections between hammers, AI, The Planet of the Apes and monoliths.
In the end, it is all about compliance.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guest
Colin Zick, Partner, Foley Hoag LLP
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.