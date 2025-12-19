SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

BioMarin Pumps Up Revenue Goals With $4.8B Amicus Purchase

December 19, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Sep 21, 2020 Brisbane / CA / USA - BioMarin headquarters in Silicon Valley; BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is an American biotechnology company

iStock, Sundry Photography

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has faced a rocky road, promising and then backing off revenue targets and cutting assets that have underperformed. But Amicus’ rare disease portfolio is already bringing in $600 million annually.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical is purchasing Amicus Therapeutics in an all-cash deal worth $4.8 billion, in a bid to pump up its rare disease portfolio after a series of cuts.

The deal prices shares of the New Jersey–based Amicus at $14.50, a 33% premium on the company’s last closing value, according to BioMarin’s announcement Friday morning. Shares of BioMarin are up 4.6% to $54.34 in pre-market trading Friday.

The acquisition brings two FDA-approved drugs to BioMarin’s rare disease offerings: Galafold, an oral treatment for Fabry disease, and Pombiliti/Opfolda, a two-part therapy for Pompe disease. Amicus also brings the U.S. rights to DMX-200, a Phase III small molecule treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare and fatal kidney disease.

BioMarin hopes the Amicus buy will “accelerate revenue growth” for the company. Over the past year, Galafold and Pombiliti/Opfolda together generated $599 million in total sales for Amicus, according to the deal announcement.

The transaction will be a shot in the arm for BioMarin if those sales figure hold. In fall 2024, BioMarin promised investors $4 billion in annual revenue by 2027, without accounting for potential mergers and acquisitions.

By October of this year, the company had abandoned that hope, cutting revenue guidance for its achondroplasia therapy Voxzogo. That treatment was one of the company’s top sellers in 2024, with $735.1 million in revenue. It fell short only to Vimizim, BioMarin’s mucopolysaccharidosis treatment, which brought in $739.8 million for the year, according to the company’s annual report.

When announcing the $4 billion goal miss, BioMarin revealed the divestiture of hemophilia A treatment Roctavian, citing stagnant sales. Roctavian was supposed to be a major leg of the company’s revenue target. After a restructuring effort announced in late 2024, BioMarin reorganized itself into three units, one of which focused solely on Roctavian.

Cutting Roctavian was the second portfolio prune for BioMarin in recent months. In August, the company cut a preclinical phenylketonuria asset.

Amicus is the second major acquisition for BioMarin this year, after the purchase of enzyme replacement company Inozyme for $270 million in May. The revenue prospects from that purchase are a bit further out. Inozyme’s lead molecule, INZ-701 for treating the rare, progressive disease ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/phosphodiesterase 1 (ENPP1) deficiency, just wrapped a Phase I/II trial late last year and is headed into late-stage development.

Mergers & acquisitions Rare diseases
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Obesity
Novo Nordisk Files Combo Obesity Drug CagriSema For FDA Approval
December 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Deals
Inside the 2026 Biotech Landscape: Innovation, Investment and Global Momentum
December 18, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Cambridge, USA - 16 August 2024. View of Moderna office entrance with logo sign, Biotechnology industry
influenza
Moderna Scores $54 Million From CEPI To Fund Bird Flu Vaccine
December 18, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Weigh scales on pink background, top view with space for text. Overweight concept
Obesity
Lilly’s Obesity Pill Maintains Weight Loss as Estimated Approval Timelines Inch Closer
December 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac