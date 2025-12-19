SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Patient Deaths Put Merck, Daiichi Sankyo’s Antibody-Drug Conjugate on Hold

December 19, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Man holds up his hand to signify a pause or stop

iStock, Suchat longthara

The fatalities were attributed to interstitial lung disease, a known side effect of Daiichi Sankyo’s DXd-based antibody-drug conjugates. A spokesperson declined to say how many patients died.

The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Merck and Daiichi Sankyo’s late-stage development program for their antibody-drug conjugate ifinatamab deruxtecan after “a higher than expected” number of deaths were detected, according to several media reports on Thursday.

The companies were studying ifinatamab deruxtecan—more commonly known as I-DXd—in the Phase III IDeate-Lung02 trial, which has enrolled more than 500 patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer. Participants were treated with I-DXd or with an active chemotherapy comparator, including topotecan, amrubicin and lurbinectedin.

In a joint statement to Fierce Biotech, a spokesperson for the companies said that they detected “a higher than anticipated incidence of grade 5 interstitial lung disease (ILD) events” in IDeate-Lung02, which prompted Daiichi Sankyo to voluntarily halt recruitment. The FDA has since also applied a partial freeze on the study.

The spokesperson did not indicate how many patients died.

“ILD is a potentially fatal side effect known to be associated with all of Daiichi’s DX ADCs [antibody-drug conjugates],” Jefferies analysts explained in a Thursday note to investors. “This has not stopped Enhertu and Datroway from being approved.”

The spokesperson said that the hold “does not impact other studies in the I-DXd clinical development program.” The partners are working with the regulator and with an independent data board to best understand the mortalities and determine the next steps for the affected study.

Merck and Daiichi Sankyo teamed up in October 2023 to collaborate on three DXd-based ADCs—anti-cancer constructs that consist of an antibody and an exatecan derivative, which is a topoisomerase I inhibitor that causes cancer cells to die.

In June 2024, the partners ran into a regulatory roadblock when the FDA declined to approve patritumab deruxtecan for locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The rejection hinged on third-party manufacturing problems; the FDA did not identify issues with the drug’s efficacy or safety. The companies rallied in September of this year when I-DXd showed a 48.2% confirmed objective response rate in IDeate-Lung02—the same study that is now under partial hold.

Aside from Merck, AstraZeneca has also bought into the promise of Daiichi Sankyo’s DXd platform. The partners have secured two approvals: one in late 2019 for Enhertu and another in January this year for Datroway.

Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Cancer Clinical research FDA
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cambridge, USA - 16 August 2024. View of Moderna office entrance with logo sign, Biotechnology industry
influenza
Moderna Scores $54 Million From CEPI To Fund Bird Flu Vaccine
December 18, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Weigh scales on pink background, top view with space for text. Overweight concept
Obesity
Lilly’s Obesity Pill Maintains Weight Loss as Estimated Approval Timelines Inch Closer
December 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Intercept Fires 146 After Pulling Liver Disease Drug
December 18, 2025
 · 
97 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Regulatory
FDA Mulls National Priority Vouchers for Two Potential Merck Blockbusters: Report
December 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac