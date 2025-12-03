Prasad’s Leaked FDA Memo, Alzheimer’s Ups and Downs, Next-Gen Obesity Drugs

> Listen on Spotify

Vinay Prasad’s memo , leaked over the weekend, has sent vaccine makers’ stocks slipping and experts clamoring for more evidence to support the CBER director’s claim that COVID vaccines have led to the deaths of at least 10 children. It’s the latest insult to the vaccine sector from the healthcare administration this year, with other challenges coming on the CDC side, where the recently revamped advisory committee is heading into its next meeting with a brand new chair .

Elsewhere at the FDA, newly promoted Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Director Richard Pazdur has filed the paperwork to retire from the agency just weeks after reportedly reluctantly accepting the position.

Meanwhile, the Alzheimer’s space is buzzing as the 2025 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference continues in San Diego. Last week saw a mid-stage flop for Johnson & Johnson’s anti-tau candidate and the “definitive” failure of Novo’s GLP-1 semaglutide—which analysts say may actually help uptake of anti-amyloid therapies from Biogen and Eli Lilly. Meanwhile, Roche announced positive results for its latest antibody, putting the pharma back in the game it had once stepped back from in the tumultuous days of Aduhelm .

In the weight loss space, Novo Nordisk revealed ‘competitive’ mid-stage data for its next-gen amycretin, which showed no weight-loss plateau over 36 weeks in patients with type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, the pricing war for approved and future GLP-1s from Novo and obesity rival Eli Lilly rages on, with Lilly this week announcing another price drop for Zepbound through its LillyDirect self-pay platform.

In BioPharm Executive this week, we review the top venture capital rounds for female-founded biotechs and examine the 2026 biotech market outlook.

