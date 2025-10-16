Work Smart, Build Trust: Connecting Technology, Patient Compliance and Data Processing

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

This episode continues the discussion with Oliver Eden, senior business unit director at Jabil, and Travis Webb, chief scientific officer at PII, as they dive into the nuance, challenges and opportunities of autoinjectors and combination drug delivery systems.

In this conversation they focus on supporting decentralized clinical studies and how connected technology can improve patient compliance, trust and cleaner data processing.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠PII⁠.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Oliver Eden⁠, Senior Business Unit Director, Jabil

⁠Travis Webb⁠, Chief Scientific Officer, PII

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.