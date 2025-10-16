SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Delivery

Work Smart, Build Trust: Connecting Technology, Patient Compliance and Data Processing

October 16, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by PII, BioSpace’s head of insights discusses decentralized clinical studies and how connected technology can improve patient compliance with guests Oliver Eden and Travis Webb.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

This episode continues the discussion with Oliver Eden, senior business unit director at Jabil, and Travis Webb, chief scientific officer at PII, as they dive into the nuance, challenges and opportunities of autoinjectors and combination drug delivery systems.

In this conversation they focus on supporting decentralized clinical studies and how connected technology can improve patient compliance, trust and cleaner data processing.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠PII⁠.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Oliver Eden⁠, Senior Business Unit Director, Jabil

⁠Travis Webb⁠, Chief Scientific Officer, PII

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Preclinical Phase I Phase II Phase III
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Check mate. hand of businessman moving chess figure Trendy 3d collage in magazine style. Contemporary art. Modern design
GLP-1
Lilly’s Oral GLP-1 Bests Another Big Pharma Bestseller in Phase III Diabetes Trial
October 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
Bonus Episode: Q3 2025 Job Market Update
October 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Regeneron logo on a light brown building
Gene therapy
Regeneron Readies FDA Run for Hearing Loss Gene Therapy That Could ‘Transform Patients’ Lives’
October 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac