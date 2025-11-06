Thoughtful Tech: How Removing Technological Burdens Can Improve Clinical Trial Compliance and Patient Experience

In this episode presented by PII, BioSpace’s head of insights discusses how to relieve clinical trial patients of technological burden to improve compliance with guests Oliver Eden and Travis Webb.
This conversation features insights from Oliver Eden, senior business unit director at Jabil, and Travis Webb, chief scientific officer at PII. Our guests continue their discussion on how autoinjectors and smart technologies can be integrated into clinical trials in a way that isn’t problematic or burdensome for patients, particularly for patients that may not be tech savvy. They discuss that by focusing on patient experience, clinical trials can increase engagement and compliance.
This episode is presented in partnership with PII.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Oliver Eden, Senior Business Unit Director, Jabil
Travis Webb, Chief Scientific Officer, PII
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.