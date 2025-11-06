Thoughtful Tech: How Removing Technological Burdens Can Improve Clinical Trial Compliance and Patient Experience

> Listen on Spotify

This conversation features insights from Oliver Eden, senior business unit director at Jabil, and Travis Webb, chief scientific officer at PII. Our guests continue their discussion on how autoinjectors and smart technologies can be integrated into clinical trials in a way that isn’t problematic or burdensome for patients, particularly for patients that may not be tech savvy. They discuss that by focusing on patient experience, clinical trials can increase engagement and compliance.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠PII⁠.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Oliver Eden⁠, Senior Business Unit Director, Jabil

⁠Travis Webb⁠, Chief Scientific Officer, PII

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.