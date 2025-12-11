SUBSCRIBE
Beyond the Gluten-Free Diet: A New Era in Celiac Disease Treatment

December 11, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured presented by AnaptysBio, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Dr. Joe Murray, Mayo Clinic; Marilyn Gellar, the Celiac Disease Foundation; and Dr. Paul Lizzul, AnaptysBio, about the challenges and opportunities facing celiac disease treatment.

This conversation features insights from Dr. Joe Murray, professor of medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, and Department of Immunology, The Mayo Clinic; Marilyn Gellar, CEO, The Celiac Disease Foundation; and Dr. Paul Lizzul, chief medical officer, AnaptysBio.

The podcast highlights the unmet need for effective treatments for celiac disease, given the limitations of the gluten-free diet and the absence of FDA-approved therapies. Experts discuss ANB033, a first-in-class CD122 antagonist designed to modulate IL-2/IL-15 signaling, with promising preclinical evidence for reducing both inflammation and mucosal injury.

The conversation outlines the Phase 1b trial design, including the inclusion of patients with persistent symptoms, use of gluten-challenge models, key endpoints and safety insights from the Phase Ia study. The discussion also addresses the competitive landscape of IL-15–targeted therapies and the importance of capturing real patient experiences through meaningful outcomes.

This episode is presented in partnership with AnaptysBio.

Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests
Dr. Joe Murray, Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine and Department of Immunology, The Mayo Clinic
Marilyn Geller, CEO, Celiac Disease Foundation
Dr. Paul Lizzul, Chief Medical Officer, AnaptysBio

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

AnaptysBio, Inc.
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
