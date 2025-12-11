Beyond the Gluten-Free Diet: A New Era in Celiac Disease Treatment

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

This conversation features insights from Dr. Joe Murray, professor of medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, and Department of Immunology, The Mayo Clinic; Marilyn Gellar, CEO, The Celiac Disease Foundation; and Dr. Paul Lizzul, chief medical officer, AnaptysBio.

The podcast highlights the unmet need for effective treatments for celiac disease, given the limitations of the gluten-free diet and the absence of FDA-approved therapies. Experts discuss ANB033, a first-in-class CD122 antagonist designed to modulate IL-2/IL-15 signaling, with promising preclinical evidence for reducing both inflammation and mucosal injury.

The conversation outlines the Phase 1b trial design, including the inclusion of patients with persistent symptoms, use of gluten-challenge models, key endpoints and safety insights from the Phase Ia study. The discussion also addresses the competitive landscape of IL-15–targeted therapies and the importance of capturing real patient experiences through meaningful outcomes.

This episode is presented in partnership with AnaptysBio.

Host

Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Dr. Joe Murray, Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine and Department of Immunology, The Mayo Clinic

Marilyn Geller, CEO, Celiac Disease Foundation

Dr. Paul Lizzul, Chief Medical Officer, AnaptysBio

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.