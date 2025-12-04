SUBSCRIBE
New Approach Methodologies: Redefining Animal Testing Alternatives

December 4, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights, Jennifer Smith-Parker

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Stacey Adam, PhD, Vice President of Science Partnerships at the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and Patrick Smith, Senior Vice President, Translational Science at Certara, to discuss the latest regulatory news and the future for new approach methologies (NAMs) development.

Momentum is building behind New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) that offer stronger human relevance than traditional animal testing. The FDA issued on December 2 a draft guidance outlining specific product types for which the agency believes six-month non-human primate toxicity testing can be eliminated or reduced. The guidance followed a proposed agency template for NAMs in April. There is also an initiative called the Validation and Qualification Network, with dozens of partners from regulators, like the FDA and European Commission, to Big Pharmas and CROs, such as Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, GSK and Charles River Laboratories, that had a July meeting. In addition, Reuters reported in September that AI-driven drug discovery picks up as FDA pushes to reduce animal testing.

Host

Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Patrick Smith, Senior Vice President, Translational Science, Certara

Stacey Adam, PhD, the Vice President of Science Partnerships, Foundation for the National Institutes of Health

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer Smith-Parker Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
