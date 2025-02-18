A Conversation With Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR

> Listen on Spotify

On the sidelines of this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, BioSpace Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong sat down with Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR, a member of BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025. Their discussion here, focused on the company’s long history leading up to its $105 million in series A funding at the start of 2024 and the possibility of an initial public offering in the future, among other things, represents the first of a special series of The Weekly focused on how NextGen companies are navigating the current business environment.

Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor, BioSpace

Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR

For a complete list of NextGen 2025 companies, click here.

