A Conversation With Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR

February 18, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong

In the first podcast in a special series focused on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025, Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong speaks with Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR.

On the sidelines of this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, BioSpace Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong sat down with Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR, a member of BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025. Their discussion here, focused on the company’s long history leading up to its $105 million in series A funding at the start of 2024 and the possibility of an initial public offering in the future, among other things, represents the first of a special series of The Weekly focused on how NextGen companies are navigating the current business environment.

Host

Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor, BioSpace

Guest

Dannielle Appelhans, CEO of COUR

For a complete list of NextGen 2025 companies, click here.
The NextGen Class of 2025 is brought to you by Pliancy.

Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
