Innovation, Resilience, and the Future of Global Manufacturing

In this episode presented by Element Materials Technology, BioSpace’s head of insights discusses how China, historically focused on manufacturing, is increasingly becoming an innovation leader, particularly in pharmaceuticals, with guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney. Ultimately, balanced strategies involve domestic capacity investments coupled with global collaboration.
This conversation features insights from Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee, Director of Technical Services, and Dr. Khanh Courtney, Biologics Technical Strategy Manager, both at Element Materials Technology, on how , in light of economic uncertainty, small biotechs can turn to international harmonization standards as a stable template. U.S. tariffs are redefining competitiveness in manufacturing nations like India, China, and other parts of Asia, with China emerging as a global innovator.
This episode is presented in partnership with Element Materials Technology.
Hosts
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee, Director of Technical Services, Element Materials Technology
Dr. Khanh Courtney, Biologics Technical Strategy Manager, Element Materials Technology
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.