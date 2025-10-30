Innovation, Resilience, and the Future of Global Manufacturing

> Listen on Spotify

This conversation features insights from Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee, Director of Technical Services, and Dr. Khanh Courtney, Biologics Technical Strategy Manager, both at Element Materials Technology, on how , in light of economic uncertainty, small biotechs can turn to international harmonization standards as a stable template. U.S. tariffs are redefining competitiveness in manufacturing nations like India, China, and other parts of Asia, with China emerging as a global innovator.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠Element Materials Technology⁠.

Hosts

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

⁠Lori Ellis⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee⁠, Director of Technical Services, Element Materials Technology

⁠Dr. Khanh Courtney⁠, Biologics Technical Strategy Manager, Element Materials Technology

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.