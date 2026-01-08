From Nuclear Winter to Renewal: Biotech Investing for 2026

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Maha Katabi, general partner at Sofinnova Investments and Andrew Lam, managing director, head of Biotech Private Equity at Ally Bridge Group, about how M &A dynamics, dealmaking and global partnerships are reshaping portfolio valuations and paths to growth in 2026.
After a prolonged funding chill, investors say 2026 is shaping up for continued M&A and dealmaking, and diversified bets beyond oncology and immunology.
Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Maha Katabi, General Partner, Sofinnova Investments
Andrew Lam, Managing Director, Head of Biotech Private Equity, Ally Bridge Group (ABG)
