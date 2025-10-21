Cost Control to Capability Building: Rethinking Supply and Strategy in Pharma

In this episode presented by Element Materials Technology, guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney will explore how healthcare and pharmaceutical players are rethinking their strategies amid global supply chain disruption.
In this episode of Denatured, guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney will explore how healthcare and pharmaceutical players — from hospitals and universities to manufacturers and investors — are rethinking their strategies amid global supply chain disruption.
The conversation highlights both immediate operational responses and long-term structural shifts shaping a more resilient, agile, and locally grounded ecosystem, especially in light of U.S. tariffs.
This episode is presented in partnership with Element Materials Technology.
Hosts
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee, Director of Technical Services, Element Materials Technology
Dr. Khanh Courtney, Biologics Technical Strategy Manager, Element Materials Technology
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.