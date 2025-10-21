Cost Control to Capability Building: Rethinking Supply and Strategy in Pharma

> Listen on Spotify

In this episode of Denatured, guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney will explore how healthcare and pharmaceutical players — from hospitals and universities to manufacturers and investors — are rethinking their strategies amid global supply chain disruption.

The conversation highlights both immediate operational responses and long-term structural shifts shaping a more resilient, agile, and locally grounded ecosystem, especially in light of U.S. tariffs.

This episode is presented in partnership with Element Materials Technology.

Hosts

Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee, Director of Technical Services, Element Materials Technology

Dr. Khanh Courtney, Biologics Technical Strategy Manager, Element Materials Technology

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.