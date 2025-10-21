SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Delivery

Cost Control to Capability Building: Rethinking Supply and Strategy in Pharma

October 21, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by Element Materials Technology, guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney will explore how healthcare and pharmaceutical players are rethinking their strategies amid global supply chain disruption.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

In this episode of Denatured, guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney will explore how healthcare and pharmaceutical players — from hospitals and universities to manufacturers and investors — are rethinking their strategies amid global supply chain disruption.

The conversation highlights both immediate operational responses and long-term structural shifts shaping a more resilient, agile, and locally grounded ecosystem, especially in light of U.S. tariffs.

This episode is presented in partnership with Element Materials Technology.

Hosts
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests
Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee, Director of Technical Services, Element Materials Technology
Dr. Khanh Courtney, Biologics Technical Strategy Manager, Element Materials Technology

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Manufacturing
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
REGULATORY
Webinar: Shifting Risk | Biopharma in an Age of Deregulation
October 16, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PII
Work Smart, Build Trust: Connecting Technology, Patient Compliance and Data Processing
October 16, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Job Trends
Report: U.S. Life Sciences Job Market Report Q3 2025
October 16, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Are Here, Novo Ditches Cell Therapy but Buys Akero, Gov’t Shutdown Hits CDC
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie