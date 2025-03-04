SUBSCRIBE
A Conversation With Kevin Marks, CEO of Delphia

March 4, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong

In the second podcast in a special series focused on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025, Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong speaks with Kevin Marks, CEO of Delphia Therapeutics.

On the sidelines of this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, BioSpace Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong sat down with Kevin Marks, CEO of Delphia, a member of BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025. Their discussion here focused on the company’s novel science of activation lethality, which involves forcing cancer cells to overactivate and thereby overload cell stress pathways, as well as Delphia’s relatively smooth path to a $67 million series A raise thanks to contributions from Google Ventures (GV), where Marks was previously employed.

This is the second episode in a special series of The Weekly focused on how NextGen companies are navigating the current business environment.

Host

Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor, BioSpace

Guest

Kevin Marks, President and CEO, Delphia Therapeutics

For a complete list of NextGen 2025 companies, click here.
The NextGen Class of 2025 is brought to you by Pliancy.

NextGen: Class of 2025 Podcasts
Delphia Therapeutics
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
