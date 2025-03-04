A Conversation With Kevin Marks, CEO of Delphia

> Listen on Spotify

On the sidelines of this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, BioSpace Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong sat down with Kevin Marks, CEO of Delphia, a member of BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025. Their discussion here focused on the company’s novel science of activation lethality, which involves forcing cancer cells to overactivate and thereby overload cell stress pathways, as well as Delphia’s relatively smooth path to a $67 million series A raise thanks to contributions from Google Ventures (GV), where Marks was previously employed.

This is the second episode in a special series of The Weekly focused on how NextGen companies are navigating the current business environment.

Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor, BioSpace

Kevin Marks, President and CEO, Delphia Therapeutics

