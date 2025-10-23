How Supply Chain Turbulence is Reshaping Biotech Strategy

In this episode presented by Element Materials Technology, guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney discuss how small biotechs face mounting pressure amid manufacturing uncertainties.
In this episode of Denatured, guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney discuss how in light of economic uncertainty, small biotechs can turn to international harmonization standards as a stable template. U.S. tariffs are redefining competitiveness in manufacturing nations like India, China, and other parts of Asia, with China emerging as a global innovator.
Hosts
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee, Director of Technical Services, Element Materials Technology
Dr. Khanh Courtney, Biologics Technical Strategy Manager, Element Materials Technology
