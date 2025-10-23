SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Delivery

How Supply Chain Turbulence is Reshaping Biotech Strategy

October 23, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by Element Materials Technology, guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney discuss how small biotechs face mounting pressure amid manufacturing uncertainties.

In this episode of Denatured, guests Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee and Dr. Khanh Courtney discuss how in light of economic uncertainty, small biotechs can turn to international harmonization standards as a stable template. U.S. tariffs are redefining competitiveness in manufacturing nations like India, China, and other parts of Asia, with China emerging as a global innovator.

This episode is presented in partnership with Element Materials Technology.

Hosts
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests
Dr. Jihye Jang-Lee, Director of Technical Services, Element Materials Technology
Dr. Khanh Courtney, Biologics Technical Strategy Manager, Element Materials Technology

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Manufacturing
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
