A Conversation With Mark McKenna, CEO of Mirador

On the sidelines of this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, BioSpace Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong sat down with Mark McKenna, CEO of Mirador Therapeutics, a member of BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025. Their discussion here focused on the company’s two-pronged approach to developing therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, as well as the importance of operating under stealth at this time for the biotech.

This is the third episode in a special series of The Weekly focused on how NextGen companies are navigating the current business environment.

Host

Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor, BioSpace

Guest

Mark McKenna, CEO of Mirador Therapeutics

