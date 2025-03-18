SUBSCRIBE
A Conversation With Mark McKenna, CEO of Mirador

March 18, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong

In the third podcast in a special series focused on BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025, Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong speaks with Mark McKenna, CEO of Mirador Therapeutics.

On the sidelines of this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, BioSpace Senior Editor Annalee Armstrong sat down with Mark McKenna, CEO of Mirador Therapeutics, a member of BioSpace’s NextGen Class of 2025. Their discussion here focused on the company’s two-pronged approach to developing therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, as well as the importance of operating under stealth at this time for the biotech.

This is the third episode in a special series of The Weekly focused on how NextGen companies are navigating the current business environment.

Host

Annalee Armstrong, Senior Editor, BioSpace

Guest

Mark McKenna, CEO of Mirador Therapeutics

For a complete list of NextGen 2025 companies, click here.
The NextGen Class of 2025 is brought to you by Pliancy.

Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
