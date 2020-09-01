Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Veteran Pharmaceutical Chemist Scott Edmondson, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Head of Chemistry

“We’re delighted to welcome Scott to Nimbus at such an exciting period of growth for the company,” said Peter Tummino, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Nimbus. “Scott’s extensive experience at building and leading world-class chemistry teams will be incredibly valuable as we progress our discovery efforts and lay the groundwork for our next generation of important small molecule therapeutics.”

Prior to joining Nimbus, Dr. Edmondson was the Director and Head of Boston Oncology Chemistry at AstraZeneca. In that role he oversaw recruiting, management and strategic direction for a team of over 30 chemists as well as management of an external international team of chemists. Previously, Dr. Edmondson was at Merck for 18 years in positions of ascending leadership, culminating in his role as Director of Discovery Chemistry. Over the course of his career at Merck, he led multiple cross-functional and cross-site teams as well as external collaborations. Dr. Edmondson has co-authored more than 50 publications and 55 patents. He holds a B.A. in chemistry from Cornell University, a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from The Ohio State University and completed a postdoc at Columbia University as an NIH Postdoctoral Fellow.

“I’m excited to join this exceptional team of drug hunters,” said Dr. Edmondson. “Nimbus’ unique position at the nexus of structural biology, computational chemistry and molecular sciences has driven the company’s long history of successes, and I’m eager to help lead the discovery efforts that will shape the company’s promising future pipeline.”

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics designs breakthrough medicines. Utilizing its powerful structure-based drug discovery engine, Nimbus designs potent and selective small molecule compounds targeting proteins that are known to be fundamental drivers of pathology in highly prevalent human diseases and which have proven difficult for other drug makers to tackle. The company’s LLC/subsidiary architecture enables diverse and synergistic partnerships to deliver breakthrough medicines. Nimbus is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. www.nimbustx.com.

