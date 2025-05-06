VC Financings Drop 20% in Q1 but Megarounds Keep Median Deal Size High

Venture capital financing declined 20% year over year in the first quarter of 2025, with a few massive raises holding things together for the industry.

A new report from GlobalData on VC trends in the sector outlined the steep decline in fundraisings as investors continue to avoid risk. Financings declined from $8.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024 to $6.5 billion in the first three months of this year. This returns VC spending to the two-year downturn seen post-pandemic in 2022 and 2023, after a brief uptick in 2024, GlobalData noted.

There were 162 total VC investments in the pharma sector in the first quarter, GlobalData said. These raises tipped toward later-stage firms with clinical data.

“The higher deal values for late-stage firms underscores a distinct realignment of investor risk appetite—a trend observed since 2024,” Alison Labya, business fundamentals pharma analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement. “Amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, venture capitalists are favoring opportunities with clearer routes to near-term revenue and market access over longer-horizon development risks.”

Phase III companies had the highest median deal value for the first quarter with $62.5 million, a 39% increase compared to $45 million for the entirety of 2021. In 2024, though, these late-stage deals had a median of about $100 million.

This year’s first quarter numbers are influenced by some massive standout fundraises. Another report from J.P. Morgan found that 19 venture capital rounds raised $100 million or more in the period. The firm credited Isomorphic Labs, the Google AI drug discovery venture, with the largest fundraising of the quarter. Isomorphic’s $600 million fundraising was announced at the end of March . The company has boldly set out to “solve all diseases.”

Unsurprisingly, an obesity biotech had another of the largest VC rounds last quarter. Verdiva Bio debuted in early January with a massive $410 million in funds to start with. The company plans to develop next-generation oral and injectable obesity treatments, including an oral GLP-1 receptor antagonist that is in preparations for Phase II. Verdiva also has two earlier stage amylin programs.

VC darling Eikon Therapeutics, headed by a class of former Merck alums, was also among the top raise-earners, announcing a $350.7 million series D in February . The cash was to be spent on pushing lead candidate EIK1001 into a Phase III clinical trial. There could be more to come, too. Eikon said the February announcement was just the “initial closing.”

Eikon broke cover in 2021 with a $148 million series A to develop live-cell super-resolution microscopy for drug discovery. The company, which made BioSpace’s NextGen list of top startups to watch in 2022 , has now raised $1.1 billion in total, some of which was used to purchase a clutch of assets to accelerate from discovery to the clinic.

Newer to the scene is cardiovascular-focused Kardigan, which launched in early January with a $300 million series A to find new treatments via a research platform and through acquisitions. The company is lead by former executives from MyoKardia, the biotech that was bought by Bristol Myers Squibb for $13.1 billion in October 2020.