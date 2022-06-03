Study: Paxlovid More Beneficial for Older Adults, White House Update on Kids’ Vaccines

Efforts to prevent hospitalizations and death from COVID-19 continue as the pandemic reaches into mid-2022. Read on for the latest updates on Pfizer’s Paxlovid and a potential timeline for vaccines for young children.

Pfizer‘s antiviral treatment Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir) can lower hospitalization and death rates for COVID-19 in both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients ages 65 years and up, according to a study released Thursday that was conducted by Clalit Health Services in Israel from January 9 to March 10. Details are published on the online platform Research Square.

Among 42,819 patients 65 and up in a study of 109,213 total participants, 2,504 received Paxlovid. At the end of the observation period, the researchers observed a 67% reduction in hospitalizations and an 81% drop in COVID-19 linked deaths. While this is good news for seniors, the data collected did not show significant benefit in using Paxlovid to avoid severe outcomes in younger adults.

“The findings from our current study suggest that during the Omicron variant surge, COVID-19 hospitalization rates were significantly lower in adults aged 65 years and above in nirmatrelvir treated participants, both in patients with and without prior COVID-19 immunity. The absolute benefit of therapy was substantially higher in patients without prior immunity. COVID-19 mortality rates were also 81% lower in nirmatrelvir-treated participants of this age group. However, no significant benefit was shown in the younger cohort,” the report said.

The observational, retrospective cohort study was based on data from Clalit Health Services’ records, covering around 52% of the entire Israeli population.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Kids May Begin June 21

In other news, the White House said that COVID-19 vaccinations might begin by June 21 for children under the age of 5 years. In a press briefing, COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said that the Biden administration will initially distribute 10 million doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this program to all states, community health centers and pharmacies, following potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

State governments can start placing orders on June 3, but distribution will only begin after the FDA gives the green light. The agency is set to review the data of June 15.

“We’re going to ship doses out as fast as possible. We’re going to make sure that supply is always meeting demand. And we’re going to do everything we can to make it easy for providers and parents alike to get their kids vaccinated,” Jha said.

Pfizer has a three-dose vaccine for kids ages six months to 5 years old, while Moderna has a two-dose vaccine for children under 2 years.