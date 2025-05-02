News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen: Top Start Ups to Watch
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Insights
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
40 Under 40
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial Intelligence
NextGen: Top Start Ups to Watch
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Insights
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
40 Under 40
Best Places to Work
Employer Resources
Post Jobs
Talent Solutions
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Company closure
Mergers & acquisitions
Kronos Accepts $35M Concentra Buyout as Walls Close In
After multiple rounds of layoffs that cut Kronos down to just 10 people, the small molecule biotech has accepted a buyout offer from Kevin Tang’s Concentra Biosciences.
May 2, 2025
·
2 min read
·
Annalee Armstrong