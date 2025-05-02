SUBSCRIBE
Company closure

Business and financial crisis vector concept with businessman falling down the hole. Symbol of market crash, recession, risk, bankruptcy and loss. Eps10 illustration.
Mergers & acquisitions
Kronos Accepts $35M Concentra Buyout as Walls Close In
After multiple rounds of layoffs that cut Kronos down to just 10 people, the small molecule biotech has accepted a buyout offer from Kevin Tang’s Concentra Biosciences.
May 2, 2025
2 min read
Annalee Armstrong