9 companies hiring in Pennsylvania now

Biotech and pharma job opportunities in Pennsylvania, part of the Pharm Country Hotbed , may be increasing, based on BioSpace data. Job postings live on the BioSpace website for the state soared 213% year over year in August. There was a significant rise in the fall of 2025, followed by continued increases in 2026 and month-over-month increases the past two months.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Pennsylvania, check out the open positions at these nine companies.

