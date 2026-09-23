9 companies hiring in Pennsylvania now

Looking for a biopharma job in Pennsylvania? Job postings in the state tripled year over year on BioSpace. These nine companies are hiring now.
Biotech and pharma job opportunities in Pennsylvania, part of the Pharm Country Hotbed, may be increasing, based on BioSpace data. Job postings live on the BioSpace website for the state soared 213% year over year in August. There was a significant rise in the fall of 2025, followed by continued increases in 2026 and month-over-month increases the past two months.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Pennsylvania, check out the open positions at these nine companies.
- CSL has around two dozen jobs available in King of Prussia. Roles include senior clinical trial case manager; associate director, biostatistics; and global automation engineering and technology head.
- Sanofi has about two dozen openings in Swiftwater. Positions include QA analyst, automation technician, and GLP and GCLP compliance expert.
- Amgen has several jobs available. Roles include cardiovascular key account manager for the Philadelphia territory, quality assurance specialist-second shift (3 to 11:30 p.m.) in Allentown and regional patient access lead-Great Lakes in Philadelphia.
- Eli Lilly has several openings. Positions include advisor-engineering design lead in Allentown, associate director-platform learning architect in Allentown and associate director-medical science liaison-dermatology in Pittsburgh.
- Legend Biotech has several jobs available in Philadelphia. Roles include scientist, senior scientist and scientist, solid tumor CAR-T.
- Ocugen has several openings in Malvern. Positions include senior clinical data manager, clinical trial manager and senior director, head of biostatistics.
- Regeneron is hiring a medical account specialist II in Philadelphia, medical account specialist-hematology in Philadelphia and medical specialist I-pulmonology.
- GenScript is looking to fill two sales account manager, catalog products, positions in Philadelphia.
- Lundbeck is hiring a multispecialty account manager for the Harrisburg territory, in
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