SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Novo’s workforce reduction climbs to 13,000 to fuel R&D work

September 22, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of businesspeople with forward progress stopped because of chasm between them and arrow pointing forward

iStock, Yutthana Gaetgeaw

Novo CEO Maziar Mike Doustdar disclosed an additional 4,000 staff departures, which a spokesperson told BioSpace are linked to attrition and other measures.

Novo’s workforce has shrunk by about 13,000 individuals over the past year as the Danish weight loss juggernaut works to unify and drive more funds into R&D, CEO Mike Maziar Doustdar said on Monday.

The company’s total workforce now stands at 67,000, a spokesperson confirmed to BioSpace Tuesday morning.

“These are not easy decisions for us, but they were necessary,” Doustdar said during the company’s Capital Markets Day on Sept. 21. “They were incredibly important as we’re using the funds coming through this exercise to fuel for the future, fuel the R&D organization, as well as, of course, make ourselves more competitive.”

The number of employees that have departed includes a previously disclosed 9,000 people who left as a result of layoffs following a fall 2025 restructuring. New in Doustdar’s remarks are the 4,000 additional departures. The spokesperson confirmed the number but said these were not necessarily layoffs. They included positions that were left unfilled as a result of normal attrition, retirements, voluntary departures, decisions not to backfill roles and other changes in hiring decisions.

Encountered financial crisis, Businessman stuck in the gap between the stairs and the money bag stock illustration
C-suite
Novo’s plan to hit $23B in revenue by 2035 leaves investors wanting
Novo has “gone shopping” to fill pipeline gaps, with a focus on obesity and diabetes, plus an expansion in blood and endocrine disorders, liver diseases and cardiovascular conditions.
September 21, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

“The additional 4,000 reflects the continued evolution of our workforce following the transformation announced in 2025,” the spokesperson said.

During Novo’s Capital Markets Day, Doustdar sought to bring investors on side as the company struggles to reestablish its lead in the weight loss market that has been eroded by rival Eli Lilly. While Doustdar spoke of a united front at the company, investors were less convinced. Novo’s shares declined sharply on Monday, finishing the day down nearly 8% to $39.80.

Doustdar took the helm in July 2025 and has since been remaking the company, which rose to prominence thanks to the GLP-1 semaglutide ushering in a new era of obesity treatment. Novo rapidly staffed up as the drug pushed from diabetes into weight management, reaching a peak of more than 78,000 employees in 2025, according to data from S&P Capital IQ.

But with eroding sales and disappointments across the pipeline, the company has had to reassess. Doustdar rolled out a massive restructuring effort in September 2025, which claimed the jobs of 9,000 people worldwide. The company declined on Tuesday to provide further details of where these cuts occurred.

Layoffs
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
BMS says goodbye to 265 New Jersey staff as reorg rolls on
September 22, 2026
 · 
95 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Encountered financial crisis, Businessman stuck in the gap between the stairs and the money bag stock illustration
C-suite
Novo’s plan to hit $23B in revenue by 2035 leaves investors wanting
September 21, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Trend artwork banner sketch photo collage of two hand hold bank building collect coins finance income rich money success business trader.
Deals
Fed rate hike won’t hold biotech down despite climbing capital costs
September 17, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Find Business Growth Opportunity, Business Standing Analyzing Arrow Gate
Job Trends
Biopharma hiring hotspots: States, disciplines where demand is highest
September 17, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel