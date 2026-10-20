Over the past 20 years, Rahul Aras has built and led venture-backed biotechnology companies focused on challenging conventional assumptions in drug discovery and advancing therapies against targets once considered undruggable. He has worked at the intersection of scientific innovation, translational medicine, and company building leading teams that pursue first-in-class therapeutics designed to expand the boundaries of what is possible in oncology, cardiovascular disease, and regenerative medicine.

As president & CEO of Iterion Therapeutics, Aras leads the development of Tegavivint, a pioneering small molecule designed to inhibit nuclear β-catenin signaling a mechanism long regarded as inaccessible to traditional small-molecule therapeutics. Under his leadership, Iterion has advanced Tegavivint as one of the leading Wnt/β-catenin pathway inhibitors in clinical development, with an initial focus on addressing the significant unmet need in hepatocellular carcinoma. In parallel, the company is building a broader pipeline of next-generation Wnt/β-catenin inhibitors intended to further redefine the therapeutic potential of this pathway across multiple cancers.

Prior to Iterion, Aras co-founded Juventas Therapeutics, a regenerative medicine company developing a novel gene therapy platform targeting SDF-1 signaling. Juventas became one of the first companies to translate this approach into human clinical trials, helping establish important proof-of-concept data for regenerative cardiovascular therapies.

Aras’s work has centered on identifying high-risk, high-impact biological mechanisms and assembling teams capable of transforming ambitious scientific concepts into clinically actionable therapies. He is particularly passionate about translating frontier biology into medicines that can meaningfully improve patient outcomes, while navigating the complex intersection of science, strategy, financing and execution required to build enduring biotech organizations.