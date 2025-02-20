6 Companies Hiring in Pennsylvania

Looking for a biopharma job in Pennsylvania? Check out the BioSpace list of six companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Within the Pharm Country hotbed, Pennsylvania is home to scores of biopharmas—over 1,200 life sciences establishments in Greater Philadelphia alone, according to the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia—and major research universities. Those academic institutions include the University of Pennsylvania, which has spun out multiple companies, such as Carisma Therapeutics (formerly CARMA Therapeutics), Tmunity Therapeutics (acquired by Kite Pharma, a Gilead company) and Interius BioTherapeutics.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Pennsylvania, check out the open positions at these six companies.
- AbbVie has several positions available in Lancaster, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and State College. Jobs include account consultant, surgical eye care, for Lancaster and medical science liaison/senior medical science liaison, psychiatry, for Western Pennsylvania and upstate New York.
- CSL has over a dozen openings, mostly in King of Prussia. Roles include quality specialist and director, portfolio and decision analytics.
- Novo Nordisk has multiple positions available in King of Prussia, Lancaster and Philadelphia. All jobs are in pharma field sales, and two are diabetes care specialists.
- Ocugen has several roles open in Malvern. They include head of clinical development and associate director/senior manager, vaccines and biologicals.
- Resilience has positions available in East Norriton. The company is hiring a senior analyst II, quality control (potency) and a senior director, process and analytical development–cell therapy.
- Takeda is hiring for several roles, mostly remote positions. Openings include therapeutic educator and director of field medical for dermatology in the East region.
