11 companies hiring in Illinois now

As part of the BioMidwest Hotbed , Illinois is home to one of the United States’ largest life sciences markets: Chicago. The market employs about 39,900 life sciences professionals, which represents a 3.7% employment change over 10 years, according to a February Cushman & Wakefield report .

Regarding Illinois overall, in 2023, the state employed 93,402 bioscience professionals, a 7.5% increase since 2019, according to the most recent data from BIO and TEConomy Partners.

Although job postings live on BioSpace for the state dropped 14% year over year in March, they remained stable month over month, and there are a few hundred jobs listed on the website now.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Illinois, check out the positions at these 11 companies.