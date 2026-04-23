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News   Job Trends

11 companies hiring in Illinois now

April 23, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Bridges over Chicago River amidst skyscrapers at sunrise

iStock, Chalabala

Looking for a biopharma job in Illinois? Check out the BioSpace list of 11 companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.

As part of the BioMidwest Hotbed, Illinois is home to one of the United States’ largest life sciences markets: Chicago. The market employs about 39,900 life sciences professionals, which represents a 3.7% employment change over 10 years, according to a February Cushman & Wakefield report.

Regarding Illinois overall, in 2023, the state employed 93,402 bioscience professionals, a 7.5% increase since 2019, according to the most recent data from BIO and TEConomy Partners.

Although job postings live on BioSpace for the state dropped 14% year over year in March, they remained stable month over month, and there are a few hundred jobs listed on the website now.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Illinois, check out the positions at these 11 companies.

  1. AbbVie has over 200 openings. Roles include combination product device quality manager in North Chicago; senior scientific director, medical affairs-precision medicine in Mettawa; and senior scientist, instrument I/II in North Chicago.
  2. Amgen has several jobs available. Positions include CD&A-senior manager, media analytics, in Deerfield; senior medical science liaison-rare disease in Chicago; and associate director-thought leader liaison central lead in Chicago.
  3. CMIC is hiring a research analyst in Hoffman Estates.
  4. CSL has a dozen openings in Kankakee, including QAO specialist I, enterprise implementation lead and senior production engineer, fractionation.
  5. Daiichi Sankyo is hiring a medical science liaison, breast oncology, in Chicago.
  6. Insmed is seeking a therapeutic specialist in Peoria.
  7. Legend Biotech is hiring a leadership excellence and acceleration pathway associate for the Midwest region that can be based in Chicago.
  8. Lundbeck has around a dozen jobs available. Positions include director US regulatory strategy in Deerfield, associate director advanced analytics in Deerfield and multispecialty account manager in Quincy.
  9. Novo Nordisk is hiring a pharma field sales-cardiometabolic care specialist in Chicago and a pharma field sales-senior cardiometabolic care specialist I in Chicago.
  10. Regeneron is hiring a medical specialist II-ophthalmology in Peoria and a medical specialist I-allergy in Chicago.
  11. Takeda has several openings. Roles include quality associate II-QA ops in Round Lake Beach; manufacturing supervisor-night shift in Round Lake Beach; and senior project manager, manufacturing, in Libertyville.

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Now hiring Illinois
AbbVie Amgen CMIC Inc CSL Daiichi Sankyo Insmed Incorporated Legend Biotech Lundbeck Novo Nordisk Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Takeda
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
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