SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Job Trends

Massachusetts’ life sciences employment dipped last year following 14 years of growth: report

June 4, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston, Massachusetts, at the Boston Harbor and Financial District with a mix of contemporary and historic architecture.

iStock, Marcio Silva

Massachusetts’ life sciences jobs declined 1% in 2025, according to a new MassBioEd report. However, the report is projecting industry employment will increase 9.7% by 2030. It also noted reskilling needs for some roles, including scientists.

In Massachusetts, life sciences jobs are no longer growing, according to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation’s 2026 employment outlook report released yesterday. Employment dipped 1% in 2025 after minimal growth (+0.03%) in 2024. There were 143,224 jobs last year compared to 144,669 the year prior.

Industry employment in the state had grown since 2010, according to the report developed in collaboration with TEConomy Partners. Last year’s report noted an average annual rate of 6.7% from 2013 to 2023 and 2.5% growth in 2023.

Source: Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation 2026 employment outlook report

Most of Massachusetts’ life sciences jobs last year, 73%, were in biopharmaceuticals and medical labs, the latest report noted. However, employment in that area declined 0.3%.

Scientists had an especially strong presence in Massachusetts last year, making up 25% of the state’s life sciences workforce, higher than the 12% concentration in the U.S., according to the report. However, from 2023 to 2025, there were 0.3% fewer scientists. The occupational segment with the largest decline during that time period was management (-8.1%), followed by scientific technicians (-2.6%).

Growth was noted for production workers (+7.2%), engineering professionals (+4.6%), business and finance professionals (+2.1%) and computing and IT professionals (0.2%).

Life sciences employment expected to grow by 2030

The report shared optimism for what’s ahead. Life sciences employment is projected to grow 9.7% (+13,895 net new jobs) by 2030. Last year’s report projected 11.6% growth (+16,633 net new positions) by 2029.

The core biopharma segment is expected to have the largest increase by 2030. It should add 13,051 positions, which would be 12.5% growth and would represent 94% of net jobs added over that period, MassBioEd confirmed to BioSpace.

Looking out further, life sciences occupational segments expected to lead the life sciences industry in new job growth from 2025 to 2035, according to the report, include:

  • Computing and IT: +31%
  • Business and financial: +21%
  • Engineering and architecture: +20%
  • Management: +20%
  • Healthcare: +19%
  • Scientists: +16%
  • Scientific technicians: +16

Within biopharmaceuticals and medical labs, the report noted that projected occupational growth trends for the next decade are highest for scientists (+4,063 jobs), management (+3,742 jobs), and computing and IT professionals (+2,744 jobs).

Life sciences occupations expected to lead the industry in new job growth from 2025 to 2035 include medical scientists; biochemists and biophysicists; natural sciences managers; and software developers.

Reskilling needed for multiple roles, including scientists

Moving forward, there will be a need for reskilling, which is expected to be highest among scientists, managers and engineers, according to the report. Targeted reskilling needs are:

  • AI and machine learning: integrating advanced data analytics into research and development
  • Hybrid skills: blending core biology with computational science
  • Technical operations: upgrading to automated manufacturing platforms
  • Compliance: adapting to complex digital regulatory affairs
  • Cross-functional skills: project management and vendor relations

In its implication section for demand drivers and the reskilling mandate, the report noted, “While replacement needs consistently drive the majority of workforce openings across industries, the evolving landscape requires a dual focus. Organizations must maintain stable pipelines for standard turnover while aggressively investing in reskilling to build future digital fluency.”

Subscribe to Career Insider!

Job market trends, layoffs and career advice to manage your life sciences career

Massachusetts Labor market Job creations
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A train with blue background, 3d rendering. Computer digital drawing.
Artificial intelligence
Alnylam hops on AI train with up to $2B Inceptive partnership
June 4, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Support. Businessman draws a line as a bridge to help employees cross the cliff. vector
Job Trends
How long is too long? Weighing and accounting for employment gaps
June 4, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The top 12 companies hiring in biopharma now
June 4, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medication Warning: Yellow Caution Sign with Scattered Capsules
Manufacturing
FDA hits Medline with warning letter over long-running contamination problem
June 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor