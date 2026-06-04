Massachusetts’ life sciences employment dipped last year following 14 years of growth: report

In Massachusetts, life sciences jobs are no longer growing, according to the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation’s 2026 employment outlook report released yesterday. Employment dipped 1% in 2025 after minimal growth (+0.03%) in 2024. There were 143,224 jobs last year compared to 144,669 the year prior.

Industry employment in the state had grown since 2010, according to the report developed in collaboration with TEConomy Partners. Last year’s report noted an average annual rate of 6.7% from 2013 to 2023 and 2.5% growth in 2023.

Source: Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation 2026 employment outlook report

Most of Massachusetts’ life sciences jobs last year, 73%, were in biopharmaceuticals and medical labs, the latest report noted. However, employment in that area declined 0.3%.

Scientists had an especially strong presence in Massachusetts last year, making up 25% of the state’s life sciences workforce, higher than the 12% concentration in the U.S., according to the report. However, from 2023 to 2025, there were 0.3% fewer scientists. The occupational segment with the largest decline during that time period was management (-8.1%), followed by scientific technicians (-2.6%).

Growth was noted for production workers (+7.2%), engineering professionals (+4.6%), business and finance professionals (+2.1%) and computing and IT professionals (0.2%).

Life sciences employment expected to grow by 2030

The report shared optimism for what’s ahead. Life sciences employment is projected to grow 9.7% (+13,895 net new jobs) by 2030. Last year’s report projected 11.6% growth (+16,633 net new positions) by 2029.

The core biopharma segment is expected to have the largest increase by 2030. It should add 13,051 positions, which would be 12.5% growth and would represent 94% of net jobs added over that period, MassBioEd confirmed to BioSpace.

Looking out further, life sciences occupational segments expected to lead the life sciences industry in new job growth from 2025 to 2035, according to the report, include:

Computing and IT: +31%

Business and financial: +21%

Engineering and architecture: +20%

Management: +20%

Healthcare: +19%

Scientists: +16%

Scientific technicians: +16

Within biopharmaceuticals and medical labs, the report noted that projected occupational growth trends for the next decade are highest for scientists (+4,063 jobs), management (+3,742 jobs), and computing and IT professionals (+2,744 jobs).

Life sciences occupations expected to lead the industry in new job growth from 2025 to 2035 include medical scientists; biochemists and biophysicists; natural sciences managers; and software developers.

Reskilling needed for multiple roles, including scientists

Moving forward, there will be a need for reskilling, which is expected to be highest among scientists, managers and engineers, according to the report. Targeted reskilling needs are:

AI and machine learning: integrating advanced data analytics into research and development

integrating advanced data analytics into research and development Hybrid skills: blending core biology with computational science

blending core biology with computational science Technical operations: upgrading to automated manufacturing platforms

upgrading to automated manufacturing platforms Compliance: adapting to complex digital regulatory affairs

adapting to complex digital regulatory affairs Cross-functional skills: project management and vendor relations

In its implication section for demand drivers and the reskilling mandate, the report noted, “While replacement needs consistently drive the majority of workforce openings across industries, the evolving landscape requires a dual focus. Organizations must maintain stable pipelines for standard turnover while aggressively investing in reskilling to build future digital fluency.”