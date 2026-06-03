Erik Paulsen represented Minnesota’s Third Congressional District from 2009 to 2019, serving on the House Ways and Means Committee and as chairman of the Joint Economic Committee. He is chairman of the Institute for Gene Therapies, which advocates for modernized regulatory and reimbursement frameworks to advance patient access to gene therapies. Disclosure: The Institute for Gene Therapies works with a broad range of stakeholders across the gene therapy ecosystem, including patient advocacy organizations, academic institutions and industry.