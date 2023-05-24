Gate Neurosciences to Highlight New Biomarker Data & Host R&D Day at 2023 ASCP Annual Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Gate Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company using precision medicine approaches to develop next-generation neuroscience therapies, today announced its upcoming activities at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP), being held in Miami Beach, FL, from May 30-June 2, 2023.

The company will share new preclinical and clinical EEG biomarker data with its “‘stinel” platform of novel NMDA receptor modulators, highlighting new insights on dosing dynamics and patient stratification in depression. The latest advances support continued development of lead oral program zelquistinel, which has completed a Phase 2a study in major depressive disorder.

“We are particularly excited to share the latest findings of our R&D efforts with members of the scientific and clinical community at ASCP, as we have made a considerable effort in advancing qEEG biomarkers to better optimize zelquistinel’s potential to enhance synaptic function in depressed patients,” stated Mike McCully, CEO of Gate Neurosciences.

Gate plans to share the new data with key opinion leaders in neuropsychiatry at an “R&D Day” session hosted at the ASCP conference on May 30th. The company’s Head of Research, Dr. Jeff Burgdorf Ph.D., will also present an abstract at the ASCP poster session highlighting new research – conducted at the company’s previously announced expanded lab facility in Evanston, Illinois – on EEG alpha/delta signatures and potential applications in selecting for drug responders in clinical depression studies. The data further advance precision medicine applications for the ‘stinel class of molecules.

“There is growing evidence that suggests our approach of enhancing synaptic function through the NMDA receptor activation is an ideal way to rapidly and safely relieve depression symptoms,” commented Anantha Shekhar, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Gate Neurosciences. “Our ongoing qEEG biomarker research continues to advance precision development of the ‘stinel class.”

Full abstracts will be available on the ASCP Annual Meeting website after the conference.

Gate Neurosciences R&D Day Session:

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Room Neptune

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm to 1:45 pm

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Using a translational EEG measure of synaptic function for patient stratification in major depressive disorder clinical trials.

Abstract Number: W13

Poster Session: Poster Session I

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 11:15 am to 1:00 pm

Lead Author: Jeffery Burgdorf, Ph.D.

About Gate Neurosciences

Gate Neurosciences, headquartered in Indianapolis, is a precision medicine biotechnology company focused on advancing next-generation central nervous system (CNS) treatments that address the growing needs in mental health. The company is developing a portfolio of novel mechanisms of action that enhance synaptic function to address neuropsychiatric and neurocognitive diseases, including major depressive disorder. Using learnings from extensive clinical, preclinical and translational data, along with a better understanding of CNS development challenges, the company is advancing its clinical pipeline using evidence-driven, precision psychiatry approaches.

