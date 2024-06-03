SUBSCRIBE
Fortrea to Present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

June 3, 2024 | 
DURHAM, N.C., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Pike and Chief Financial Officer, Jill McConnell will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:00 am ET.

The live webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Fortrea Investor Relations website. A webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the event.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life-changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, consulting services, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions and post-approval services.

Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team working in more than 90 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally.

Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @Fortrea.

Fortrea Contacts:

Hima Inguva (Investors) – 877-495-0816, hima.inguva@fortrea.com
Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com
Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com


Primary Logo

Events North Carolina
