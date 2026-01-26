SUBSCRIBE
Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to providing innovative clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. With over 30 years of clinical research experience, Fortrea has evolved from Covance and Labcorp into a pureplay CRO built for biotech, biopharma, medical device and diagnostic innovators. Fortrea collaborates with both emerging and established companies to deliver agile, fit-for-purpose full service (FSO), functional service (FSP) and hybrid solutions. Fortrea provides comprehensive Phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and consulting services, backed by deep experience in more than 20 therapeutic areas. Operating in approximately 100 countries, our diverse and talented team brings scientific rigor, operational excellence, and a strong investigator site network to every trial. By combining the best of our legacy experience with forward-thinking innovation, Fortrea brings predictability to clinical trial execution and helps transform aspirations into outcomes. Together, exceptional is possible. Learn more at Fortrea.com

