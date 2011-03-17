SUBSCRIBE
Epizyme to Present at MassBio Annual Meeting

March 17, 2011 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epizyme, Inc., a company leading the discovery and development of first-in-class, targeted cancer therapeutics against epigenetic targets, today announced that Jason P. Rhodes, EVP and Chief Business Officer, will present at the MassBio Annual Meeting on March 22, 2011, at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge. Mr. Rhodes will participate in a session called, “Company Presentations: Greatest Hits,” from 2:15-3:15pm, in which he will discuss how Epizyme has succeeded in validating its science and raising capital based on key scientific presentations at major conferences.

