MassBio
NEWS
Genetown
Bioversity Program Preps Grads for Early-Career Life Science Roles
The first Bioversity cohort includes several graduates placed at Massachusetts life sciences companies.
April 17, 2024
·
6 min read
·
Angela Gabriel
Business
Dennis Huang of Ultragenyx Named to MassBio’s Board of Directors
April 28, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
Kendalle Burlin O’Connell Becomes MassBio® CEO
January 4, 2023
·
4 min read
Business
Rentschler implements innovative learning program in collaboration with MassBioEd and WPIProgram trains people returning to the workforce for biotech manufacturing positions
December 7, 2022
·
3 min read
Genetown
Quanterix Corporation CEO to Present at MassBio: Possible Talk Series
June 26, 2020
·
4 min read
Genetown
Copyright Clearance Center Hosts “Ask the Experts” Luncheon with MassBio on Accessing, Sharing, and Managing Scientific Literature
March 10, 2020
·
3 min read
Business
Bayer Partners with MassBio® to Launch Center for Regulatory Excellence to Support Startup Community
March 9, 2020
·
4 min read
Business
MassBio® Enters into Exclusive Partnership with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to Offer Members Competitive Employee Benefits at a Lower Cost
March 3, 2020
·
2 min read
Genetown
MassBio® Launches Mentoring Program for Digital Health Startups to Strengthen Digital Health Cluster in Massachusetts
February 10, 2020
·
3 min read
Business
MassBio® Announces the MassBioHub, a New Conference and Business Center for Members
October 16, 2019
·
1 min read
Genetown
MassBio’s® 2019 Industry Snapshot Shows Highest Year-Over-Year Employment Growth for the Biopharma Industry in Massachusetts in Over a Decade
August 28, 2019
·
2 min read
