Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level

July 2, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

Nicole Bean

This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.

Data is the essential piece for both science and technology. The lack of DE&I data is becoming an even more imperative topic as we move towards personalized medicines. Without understanding why there are differences in outcomes, the industry will continue to see worsening outcomes. However, DE&I is still not at the forefront of the mind during clinical trial designs, which influences not only the training but the application of AI models. Additionally, the guests explore what this means not only for life sciences but also for healthcare providers as more of the healthcare industry adopts AI to assist with patient care.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh⁠⁠, CEO,Treehill Partners

Charlotte Jones-Burton, Board Member, bluebird bio; Founder & President, Women of Color in Pharma⁠⁠⁠

Chia Chia Sun⁠⁠⁠, Chief Commercial Officer, ⁠⁠⁠Fab Biopharma; CEO, Damiva

Phyllis Greenberger, Senior Vice President, Policy & Regulatory, Healthy Women

Todd Rudo, Chief Medical Officer, Clario

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
