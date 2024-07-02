Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level

Data is the essential piece for both science and technology. The lack of DE&I data is becoming an even more imperative topic as we move towards personalized medicines. Without understanding why there are differences in outcomes, the industry will continue to see worsening outcomes. However, DE&I is still not at the forefront of the mind during clinical trial designs, which influences not only the training but the application of AI models. Additionally, the guests explore what this means not only for life sciences but also for healthcare providers as more of the healthcare industry adopts AI to assist with patient care.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh⁠⁠, CEO,Treehill Partners

Charlotte Jones-Burton, Board Member, bluebird bio; Founder & President, Women of Color in Pharma⁠⁠⁠

Chia Chia Sun⁠⁠⁠, Chief Commercial Officer, ⁠⁠⁠Fab Biopharma; CEO, Damiva

Phyllis Greenberger, Senior Vice President, Policy & Regulatory, Healthy Women

Todd Rudo, Chief Medical Officer, Clario

