Job Trends
How Is Generative AI Transforming Clinical Trial Work?
Generative AI could enhance and accelerate the way people work on clinical trials. In this Q&A, a management consultant shares his insights on benefits, risks and more.
August 1, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Drug Development
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
July 2, 2024
1 min read
Lori Ellis
Business
Lilly Teams With OpenAI to Tackle Threat of Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Following in the footsteps of Sanofi and Moderna, Eli Lilly on Tuesday inked a collaboration agreement with OpenAI to develop novel antimicrobial agents against drug-resistant pathogens.
June 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Moderna Among Companies Partnering With OpenAI to Boost AI Efforts
Through its work with OpenAI, Moderna has given employees access to AI tools that aid their daily work and positioned itself for growth.
May 21, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Can AI Help Biopharma Companies Go Green?
The insights AI affords can potentially boost sustainability, but it’s unclear whether these gains outweigh the technology’s environmental cost.
May 20, 2024
6 min read
Sanjukta Mondal
The Many Ways Biopharma Can Use Artificial Intelligence, Including Generative AI
Applications of the technology range from data collection to drug design to raising the alarm on product safety, but its adoption is also creating some anxiety.
May 14, 2024
4 min read
Neil Versel
Drug Development
Generative AI Finds Its Footing in Drug Development
Since the 2022 launch of ChatGPT, biopharma has poured money into this new form of artificial intelligence, but companies remain cautious with unproven technology.
May 3, 2024
6 min read
Neil Versel
FDA
Patented AI Platform Identifies Promising Early-Stage BioPharma Assets and Companies
Fierce competition. Thin pipelines. Patent cliffs. The stakes are sky-high for pharmaceutical companies and investors alike.
April 3, 2024
6 min read
Dimitrios Skaltsas, Bara Badwan, Panos Karelis
Press Releases
AI for Good: Insilico Medicine Hosts IMGAIA Product Launch Event
July 24, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
Spotlight Medical Secures €6.2M in Seed Funding to Enhance Cancer Treatment Strategies with AI-Powered Prognosis Tests
July 12, 2024
3 min read