EASD 2025: Orforglipron in Focus, the Case for Cardiovascular Benefits, More

This year’s annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes comes at a pivotal time.

Over the last month, several high-profile readouts have shaken up the cardiometabolic space, particularly in obesity. Eli Lilly’s orforglipron, which many analysts regard as the leading oral weight loss pill in development, fumbled in late-stage assessments. While the candidate outperformed placebo at reducing body weight in patients with overweight or obesity—regardless of the presence of type 2 diabetes—analysts broadly agree that orforglipron’s Phase III performance has left the door open for competitors.

But even the challengers have come up short. While Viking Therapeutics reported a 10.9% placebo-adjusted weight reduction for its investigational pill at 13 weeks, tolerability issues turned investors off. Phase II data for VK2735 pointed to a relatively high rate of study dropouts due to adverse events, as well as an excess of gastrointestinal side effects. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk appears to have quietly emerged as the new frontrunner, as it anticipates approval of an oral version of its blockbuster GLP-1 Wegovy by year’s end.

Against this backdrop, EASD will convene Sept. 15 to 19 in Vienna, Austria. Unlike at the American Diabetes Association congress in June, however, “nothing splashy” seems to be lined up for this year’s EASD meeting, Graig Suvannavejh, senior biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals analyst at Mizuho Securities, told BioSpace in an email. For Suvannavejh—who also has his eye on orforglipron—the EASD will provide attendees with the opportunity to dig into these recent readouts, with a particular focus on safety data.

“The space is evolving in terms of trying to find more effective and safer/better tolerated treatments,” he said.

The conference will also look ahead—past the current focus on obesity and toward other potential areas of application for these promising therapies.

“EASD will probably recognize obesity as a chronic, treatable disease,” Mihail Zilbermint, associate professor of Clinical Medicine at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, told BioSpace in an email. Aside from the spotlight on obesity, he said, there will also be a “breadth of sessions” tackling other, less trendy topics such as devices and digital health, artificial intelligence and nutrition.

“I believe the meeting will help advance both the science and the public health conversation around obesity and diabetes care,” Zilbermint added.

Here, BioSpace looks at some of these key topics, and how they could change the broader cardiometabolic space moving forward.

Safety Under the Spotlight

Suvannavejh, along with much of the field, is anticipating Lilly’s presentation of further data from the Phase III ATTAIN-1 trial at EASD.

For Suvannavejh, the initial negative reaction to orforglipron’s 72-week data from the ATTAIN-1 was due not to underwhelming efficacy but the “surprisingly high levels of adverse events.”

According to data provided by Suvannavejh, placebo-adjusted nausea rates were at 11%, 16% and 14% for the 6-mg, 12-mg and 36-mg doses of orforglipron at 40 weeks, respectively. These frequencies then jumped to 18%, 25.5% and 23.3% at 72 weeks. Similarly, Mizuho flagged an increase in the rate of vomiting over time.

“Usually the side effects for GLP-1s occur in the earlier stages of taking the drug,” Suvannavejh explained, whereas Phase III data suggest that orforglipron’s toxicities occur later in its treatment course. This “wouldn’t be ideal if the goal was to take the pill as a maintenance therapy for the rest of your life,” he added.

Suvannavejh expects Lilly’s EASD presentation to provide “more clarity” regarding the safety and tolerability profile of orforglipron, particularly the point during the 72-week treatment period that patients experienced nausea or vomiting. Such data will help investors and analysts better gauge the role that orforglipron could play in a weight-loss treatment regimen, he said.

Aside from orforglipron, Suvannavejh is also keeping an eye on two other presentations that could provide additional granularity on the safety findings of two previous readouts. The first, on Sept. 16, is for Novo Nordisk’s amycretin, an analog of the amylin hormone.

Like the currently dominant GLP-1 therapies, amycretin works by suppressing appetite and controlling blood sugar levels. Novo is developing both oral and subcutaneous formulations of amycretin. Phase Ib/IIa data released in June showed that a 60-mg subcutaneous dose of amycretin can lower body weight by 24.3% at 36 weeks. Safety data at the time were sparse, however, with Novo announcing only that adverse events were “mild or moderate in severity,” occurring in a dose-dependent manner.

Suvannavejh is also looking out for additional safety details on Zealand Pharma’s dapiglutide, a subcutaneous GLP-1 and GLP-2 dual agonist. Dapiglutide elicited 11.6% weight reduction at 28 weeks in a Phase Ib trial, with analysts predicting the potential for more. As in the case of amycretin, safety data for dapiglutide were wanting: Zealand revealed only that there were no serious or severe treatment-emergent adverse events, with two study dropouts.

Suvannavejh concedes that such additional safety data from Novo and Zealand could be “unlikely” but nevertheless notes that they would be timely, “given that safety/tolerability appears to be at the forefront of current discussions.”

Beyond Obesity

While experts anticipate obesity to be the main attention-grabber at EASD, the conference is also expected to look beyond weight loss, probing the other clinical upsides of incretin therapies.

Zilbermint pointed to Novo’s SOUL trial on oral semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes as being particularly important, as it provides further evidence of the benefits of GLP-1 therapies outside of glycemic control and weight loss. Findings from SOUL could, he added, set the stage for GLP-1s to provide “long-term cardiometabolic protection in pill form.”

SOUL is testing the effects of Rybelsus, an earlier oral brand of semaglutide, on major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), such as stroke and heart attack, in more than 9,600 patients with type 2 diabetes. Novo published data from this trial in March, touting a significant reduction in MACE. At the time, analysts at BMO Capital Markets were left unconvinced, writing in a March 31 note that SOUL’s data were “complicated” and pointed to an “inconsistent benefit” of oral semaglutide across the different components of MACE.

EASD, which will see a handful of presentations on SOUL, could help clear that up.

As Zilbermint suggests, SOUL is part of a broader push by the industry to describe the cardiovascular benefits of GLP-1 therapies. Earlier this month, for instance, Novo released a readout from its Phase III STEER trial, which compared injectable semaglutide directly against Lilly’s tirzepatide in patients with overweight or obesity who had established cardiovascular disease but not diabetes. Data leaned in Novo’s favor, showing a 57% drop in MACE risk versus tirzepatide.

“Over the past year, incretin-based therapies have redefined what is possible, with benefits extending to weight loss, cardiometabolic risk reduction and more,” Zilbermint said. “We keep discovering new benefits.”