Lilly Plots Path to FDA After Second Phase III Readout for Orforglipron

Eli Lilly’s obesity pill orforglipron cut body weight by more than 10% in patients with type II diabetes who also have overweight or obesity, giving the pharma enough data to move forward with an FDA application.

Findings from the Phase III ATTAIN-2 study, published Tuesday , showed that patients treated with 36-mg orforglipron for 72 weeks—including possible dose interruptions or modifications—lowered their weight by 10.5%—or 22.9 lbs. Placebo counterparts saw 2.2% (5.1 lbs) weight loss over the same time span.

In an analysis that included all patients, regardless of adherence and dropouts, orforglipron elicited a 9.6% drop in weight at 36 mgs versus 2.5% in placebo.

Shares of Eli Lilly are up 3% in pre-market trading Tuesday. With data from both ATTAIN-2 and the related ATTAIN-1 trial in hand, Lilly plans to file for approval of orforglipron, with a submission to the FDA planned this year, according to the company’s news release.

Writing to investors on Tuesday morning, analysts at Truist Securities said ATTAIN-2’s findings are “in-line” with market expectations, though they leave “room for competition.” One crucial factor in orforglipron’s favor, the analysts added, is “ease of manufacturing,” which could unlock a “double-digit billion dollar opportunity” for Lilly.

Truist currently anticipates $14.7 billion in peak worldwide sales for orforglipron.

Aside from weight loss, orforglipron treatment also improved glucose control in diabetes. Blood A1C levels dropped by 1.8% in patients given the highest dose, 36 mgs, compared to 0.1% for patients receiving placebo. As for safety, ATTAIN-2 found orforglipron to be in line with the broader GLP-1 class, with no new signals of concern. As with other GLP-1 therapies, gastrointestinal side effects were common, including nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhea. Treatment discontinuations due to toxicities reached as high as 10.9% in the orforglipron arms.

Lilly expects to share more detailed findings from ATTAIN-2 at an upcoming medical congress.

Tuesday’s readout comes just weeks after Lilly released data from the Phase III ATTAIN-1 study, which focused on patients with overweight or obesity and related medical problems, but not diabetes. In that study, orforglipron cut body weight by 12.4% at the same dose level and over the same duration of follow-up. Weight loss in the placebo group was 0.9%.

During its second-quarter earnings call earlier this month, Lilly executives expressed optimism about the ATTAIN-1 data. Chief Scientific Officer Dan Skovronsky said at the time that the results are “as good as it gets” for a GLP-1 therapy, not to mention one taken orally as opposed to subcutaneously.

Investors and analysts weren’t as enthusiastic, however. They appeared to have been expecting orforglipron to match Novo Nordisk’s injectable semaglutide, which hit 13.7% weight loss in the Phase III SURMOUNT-5 trial.

