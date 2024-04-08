Domain Therapeutics to Participate at Premier Investor and Healthcare Conferences

↵

STRASBOURG, France & MONTREAL & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Domain Therapeutics (“Domain” or “the Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates in immuno-oncology targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Johnson, M.D., and its Chief Business Officer, Sean A. MacDonald, will participate in the following investor, partnering and healthcare industry conferences in April-May, 2024:

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference – April 16-17

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building), Toronto, Canada

Presentation slot: Wednesday, April 17, 3:30 PM ET, Room 104 A

LSX World Congress – April 29-30

Location: Business Design Centre, London, UK

Bio€quity Europe – May 12-14

Location: Kursaal Elkargunea Center, San Sebastián, Spain

Presentation slot: to be announced at a later date

The portfolio currently boasts the following novel drug candidates in the rapidly evolving cancer field of resistance in the tumor micro-environment:

DT-7012 , a best-in-class Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody

, a best-in-class Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody DT-9045 , a first-in-class, PAR2 biased ligand Negative Allosteric Modulator, small molecule

, a first-in-class, PAR2 biased ligand Negative Allosteric Modulator, small molecule DT-9081, an EP4R antagonist program, small molecule currently in Phase I ascending dose study

About Domain Therapeutics

