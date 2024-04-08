SUBSCRIBE
Domain Therapeutics to Participate at Premier Investor and Healthcare Conferences

April 8, 2024 | 
2 min read

Domain Therapeutics announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Johnson, M.D., and its Chief Business Officer, Sean A. MacDonald, will participate in the following investor, partnering and healthcare industry conferences in April-May, 2024: This press release features multimedia.

  • Dr. Anthony Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Domain Therapeutics, and Sean A. MacDonald, Chief Business Officer to engage in key industry events in Q2 2024
  • Domain’s leadership will provide a corporate overview including advancements of key drug candidates in immuno-oncology: DT-9081 currently in Phase I ascending dose, as well as DT-7012 and DT-9045 in IND-enabling studies

STRASBOURG, France & MONTREAL & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Domain Therapeutics (“Domain” or “the Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative drug candidates in immuno-oncology targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Johnson, M.D., and its Chief Business Officer, Sean A. MacDonald, will participate in the following investor, partnering and healthcare industry conferences in April-May, 2024:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408769768/en/

Anthony Johnson & Sean A. MacDonald (Photo: Domain Therapeutics)

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor ConferenceApril 16-17

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building), Toronto, Canada

  • Presentation slot: Wednesday, April 17, 3:30 PM ET, Room 104 A

LSX World CongressApril 29-30

Location: Business Design Centre, London, UK

Bio€quity EuropeMay 12-14

Location: Kursaal Elkargunea Center, San Sebastián, Spain

  • Presentation slot: to be announced at a later date

The portfolio currently boasts the following novel drug candidates in the rapidly evolving cancer field of resistance in the tumor micro-environment:

  • DT-7012, a best-in-class Treg-depleting anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody
  • DT-9045, a first-in-class, PAR2 biased ligand Negative Allosteric Modulator, small molecule
  • DT-9081, an EP4R antagonist program, small molecule currently in Phase I ascending dose study

About Domain Therapeutics

For more information, please visit: www.domaintherapeutics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408769768/en/

Contacts

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Dr. Tony Johnson:

ICR Consilium
Amber Fennell, Namrata Taak, Andrew Stern
Email: DomainTherapeutics@consilium-comms.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5813

Source: Domain Therapeutics

Anthony Johnson & Sean A. MacDonald (Photo: Domain Therapeutics)

Events Europe Canada
