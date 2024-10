WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwire - December 13, 2007) - DiaMedica Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DMA), a drug discovery and development company focused on novel treatments for type 2 diabetes is pleased to announce that it has received regulatory clearance from the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medicinal Devices and Biocidal Products, of Poland, to conduct a Phase II human study with DM-83 in type 2 diabetes patients.