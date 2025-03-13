SUBSCRIBE
“Perfect Patient” Industry Burdens; Exits and Investment in Women’s Health

March 13, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis and Miruna Sasu, CEO of COTA, discuss the challenges of inclusion and exclusion criteria of clinical trial patients, and reflect on current investment approaches around women’s health.

Miruna Sasu, CEO of COTA, has been labeled as a disrupter in the industry. In this episode, she discusses the challenges of stringent inclusion and exclusion criteria of clinical trials. She also dives into her main takeaways from this year’s JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Scope Summit around exits and investment in women’s health.

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Miruna Sasu, President and CEO, COTA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
