“Perfect Patient” Industry Burdens; Exits and Investment in Women’s Health

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis and Miruna Sasu, CEO of COTA, discuss the challenges of inclusion and exclusion criteria of clinical trial patients, and reflect on current investment approaches around women’s health.
Miruna Sasu, CEO of COTA, has been labeled as a disrupter in the industry. In this episode, she discusses the challenges of stringent inclusion and exclusion criteria of clinical trials. She also dives into her main takeaways from this year’s JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Scope Summit around exits and investment in women’s health.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Miruna Sasu, President and CEO, COTA
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.