“Perfect Patient” Industry Burdens; Exits and Investment in Women’s Health

Miruna Sasu, CEO of COTA, has been labeled as a disrupter in the industry. In this episode, she discusses the challenges of stringent inclusion and exclusion criteria of clinical trials. She also dives into her main takeaways from this year’s JP Morgan Healthcare Conference and Scope Summit around exits and investment in women’s health.

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Miruna Sasu, President and CEO, COTA

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

