Roche Piles $55M Into Blood-Brain Barrier Tech With Manifold

Manifold will use its tissue-targeting shuttle technology to help Roche develop new therapeutics for diseases of the central nervous system.
Roche is offering $55 million up front to work with Manifold Bio to develop blood-brain barrier (BBB) shuttles for multiple targeted neurological and neurodegenerative disease therapies. The licensing deal could top $2 billion in milestones if all goes well.
Platform biotech Manifold has developed an AI-based drug discovery technology that tests molecules in vivo to discover new therapeutics targets.
In the new deal, Manifold will use its tissue-targeting shuttle portfolio and mDesign AI-driven in vivo discovery engine to find new BBB shuttles for Roche. The resulting shuttles will be combined with Roche’s therapeutic payloads to move into the clinic. Manifold will lead the early work, with Roche taking over preclinical and clinical work.
The biotech will receive the $55 million right away, followed by milestones up to $2 billion plus royalties, according to a Monday press release. Manifold will also retain the right to use the BBB shuttles outside of Roche’s licensed targets.
Roche has been working on BBB shuttles for years to improve the delivery of medicines into the central nervous system. The company’s Brainshuttle technology is being tested in clinical trials with therapeutics targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.
The most advanced of these is trontinemab, Roche’s effort to get back into the Alzheimer’s game after its candidate gantenerumab failed in the clinic amid the rise of breakthrough therapeutics by Biogen/Eisai and Eli Lilly several years ago.