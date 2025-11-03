Roche Piles $55M Into Blood-Brain Barrier Tech With Manifold

Roche is offering $55 million up front to work with Manifold Bio to develop blood-brain barrier (BBB) shuttles for multiple targeted neurological and neurodegenerative disease therapies. The licensing deal could top $2 billion in milestones if all goes well.

Platform biotech Manifold has developed an AI-based drug discovery technology that tests molecules in vivo to discover new therapeutics targets.

In the new deal , Manifold will use its tissue-targeting shuttle portfolio and mDesign AI-driven in vivo discovery engine to find new BBB shuttles for Roche. The resulting shuttles will be combined with Roche’s therapeutic payloads to move into the clinic. Manifold will lead the early work, with Roche taking over preclinical and clinical work.

The biotech will receive the $55 million right away, followed by milestones up to $2 billion plus royalties, according to a Monday press release. Manifold will also retain the right to use the BBB shuttles outside of Roche’s licensed targets.

Roche has been working on BBB shuttles for years to improve the delivery of medicines into the central nervous system. The company’s Brainshuttle technology is being tested in clinical trials with therapeutics targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.