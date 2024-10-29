Webinar: Breaking into Biotech

Join panelists from Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Visterra and BioSpace’s Career Coach as they discuss how students and early-stage professionals can enter the biotech industry.
This webinar will help you discover effective strategies for launching your career in biotechnology. You will gain valuable insights from industry experts and leave with the essential tools you need to thrive in this dynamic field.
Are you eager to enter the exciting world of biotechnology? Whether you’re considering the next steps after your undergrad or master’s program or feeling overwhelmed by the competitive job market, this webinar will provide you with practical strategies and insights to break into the biotech industry with confidence. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain knowledge from various industry experts and walk away with the tools you need to navigate this ever-evolving industry.
Panelists
Senior Director Talent Acquisition for Lilly Research Labs | Eli Lilly
Anisha Patel, the Senior Director of Talent Acquisition at Eli Lilly and Company. She began her career as a scientist before discovering her passion for recruiting. With over 20 years of experience, she brings expertise in developing Talent Acquisition strategies, people, processes, and technology within the pharmaceutical, medical device, technology, and consumer industries. Her experience and thought leadership are instrumental in shaping and driving the company’s diverse R&D talent acquisition strategies to attract, engage, and retain top talent that make life better for people around the world.
The Collaboratory Career Hub, Co-Founder | Recruitomics Consulting, Founder and CEO
Carina Clingman, Ph.D., is the founder of The Collaboratory Career Hub, an online community for people interested in working in biotech. She’s also the founder and CEO of Recruitomics Consulting, which specializes in talent acquisition and talent strategy for startup biotechs. Listen to the Biotech Career Coach podcast, learn about joining the career hub or send questions to hello@collaboratorycareerhub.com.
Associate Director, Early Career Talent, Talent Acquisition | Bristol Myers Squibb
Kevin Luis Snyder is the Associate Director, Early Career Talent for Bristol Myers Squibb. Kevin has been with BMS for over 4 years and oversees Early Career recruitment for Commercial, R&D and Global Business Operations. Most recently, Kevin has been directly supporting the Finance organization with their Early Career recruitment strategies for the undergraduate Accounting and Finance MBA leadership development programs. Additionally, Kevin is passionate about DE&I and has become a leadership team member within the Organization for Latino Achievement, People and Business Resource Group at BMS. In this role he works with leadership in the organization and key diversity partners to build brand awareness within the Latinx community with a goal to attract more Latinx talent into BMS. Prior to Bristol Myers Squibb, Kevin has worked in the Early Career talent function for L’Oréal and Johnson & Johnson.
