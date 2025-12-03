Xiaoxia Li, M.D., Ph.D., DABT, is executive technical director of toxicology at WuXi AppTec. She has more than 22 years of experience in preclinical drug development. A board-certified toxicologist, she specializes in designing and managing nonclinical programs across various modalities, including toxicology, pharmacokinetics, ADME, and safety pharmacology. Her expertise spans CRO oversight, regulatory strategy, and CTD-compliant submissions for INDs and NDAs. Prior to her time at WuXi AppTec, Li held scientific leadership roles in CROs and pharmaceutical companies in Canada and Japan. She received her M.D. and MSc at Heilongjiang and Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in China. She also holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Tokyo Medical University in Japan and is a Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology (DABT).