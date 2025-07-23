Sarepta’s Wild Week, CDER’s New Leader, FDA Rejections, Manufacturing Billions

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Products

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like Sarepta had weathered a spate of bad news, after two patients died from liver injuries from its Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy Elevidys. Then came news of a third patient death. Last Wednesday, the company announced a major restructuring and 500-person layoff.

Then, in just a few days time, Sarepta Therapeutics went from enjoying a notable stock bump in response to that corporate update to its lowest price in nearly 10 years as it halts shipments of Elevidys. In addition to requesting the shipment hold , the FDA revoked the company’s technology platform designation and paused all clinical trials for Sarepta’s limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) gene therapy. The turmoil was set in motion by media reports that a patient who received the LGMD treatment had died —a fact the company chose not to disclose during an investor call.

In other news, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research gets a new director in biotech veteran George Tidmarsh, also an adjunct professor of pediatrics and neonatology at Stanford University’s School of Medicine. Tidmarsh enters the agency at a time of mass layoffs as well as voluntary departures .

Meanwhile, Replimmune and Roche suffer FDA rejections as therapies from Otsuka/Lundbeck and GSK fail to earn adcomm support, as the bar for acceptable controls and demonstrations of efficacy continue to change under FDA commissioner Marty Makary and CBER director Vinay Prasad.