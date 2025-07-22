SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Sarepta Concedes to FDA Request, Suspends US Shipments of Elevidys

July 22, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of man waving big white flag, surreal abstract concept

iStock, francescoch

After initially refusing to suspend Elevidys distribution after two deaths, Sarepta has now given in to the FDA’s request, noting the need to maintain a good working relationship with the regulator.

Sarepta Therapeutics will comply with an FDA request to temporarily stop all U.S. shipments of its Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapy Elevidys, walking back its previous decision to keep the gene therapy available to patients despite mounting safety concerns and regulatory scrutiny.

In an announcement on Monday evening, the Massachusetts biotech said that the move will give it enough time to respond to the FDA’s information requests regarding Elevidys, and allow the regulator and the company to complete the supplemental safety labeling process. Shipments will be suspended starting at the close of business Tuesday, July 22.

Writing to investors soon after Sarepta’s announcement, analysts at Jefferies said that the decision to stop shipments “makes sense to us, since a major hospital . . . has just paused dosing anyway,” referring to the Children’s Hospital of LA. Still, with Elevidys paused, the drug’s sales outlook “now faces an additional uncertainty,” the analysts wrote.

“The key questions are how long the pause will remain in effect, and how much of Elevidys’ adoption in ambulatory DMD [Duchenne muscular dystrophy] will ultimately be affected,” Jefferies continued. The suspension, the analysts emphasized, is voluntary in nature, which means that Sarepta “can technically elect to resume Elevidys shipments at any time.”

Sarepta has reported three patient deaths in recent months, the first two of which are linked to Elevidys. News of the first mortality came in March, the second in June and the third last week—all of which were attributed to acute liver failure, a known complication of adeno-associated virus vector-based gene therapies. The last of the reported deaths were reported in a patient treated with SRP-9004, an experimental gene therapy for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD). Sarepta stopped shipping Elevidys for non-ambulatory patients on June 15.

These three patient deaths have made Sarepta’s story “challenging to navigate,” Jefferies said in its Monday note. “Looking ahead, we still expect more patients/families/physicians to rethink therapy, and wouldn’t be surprised if the patient community grew more divided.”

In response to the announcements of these deaths, the FDA on Friday requested that Sarepta suspend all of its Elevidys shipments in the U.S., including in ambulatory patients, but the company initially refused to comply. “We will continue to ship Elevidys to the ambulant population,” Sarepta said on its own news release on Friday, noting that its “comprehensive scientific interpretation of the data” shows “no new or changed safety signals” in these patients.

Sarepta has now walked back on that initial refusal, citing the need to stay on good terms with the FDA. “It is important for the patients we serve that Sarepta maintains a productive and positive working relationship with FDA, and it became obvious that maintaining that productive working relationship required this temporary suspension,” Sarepta CEO Doug Ingram said in a prepared statement alongside Monday’s press announcement.

The FDA on Friday also suspended all of Sarepta’s clinical trials of LGMD and took back its Platform Technology Designation for the company’s vector platform, which it uses to deliver its gene therapies.

Supply chain Gene therapy Duchenne muscular dystrophy Postmarket research
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Searching for investments for a startup. Fundraising campaigns. Accumulation of funds. Search for investors and lending. New space race. A promising project
Funding
Avalyn Pharma Adds $100M Series D for Inhaled Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs
July 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
GSK, Sail, BioNTech Cut Staff for Second Time This Year
July 21, 2025
 · 
164 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Biogen’s headquarters in Massachusetts
Manufacturing
Biogen Commits $2B To Expand US Drug Production Amid Tariff Talk
July 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
A brick building with the sign Food and Drug Administration on the entrance
Regulatory
FDA’s CDER Gets New Chief in Biopharma Veteran George Tidmarsh
July 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky